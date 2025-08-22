Bigg Boss 19: From Arshad Warsi to Salman Khan Ahead of Bigg Boss 19 Premiere

Bigg Boss is one of India’s most loved reality shows, and with every new season, the excitement only grows. Bigg Boss 19 is all set to premiere on August 24, 2025, once again hosted by the iconic Salman Khan. Over the years, Salman has become the face of the show, especially with his famous Weekend Ka Vaar episodes where he praises, scolds, and guides the contestants.

But did you know Salman Khan was not the first host of Bigg Boss? The show has had multiple hosts since it began, and each of them has added their own flavor to the game. From Arshad Warsi to Amitabh Bachchan, every host played a role in making Bigg Boss a household name.

In this article, we’ll take a look at the past hosts of Bigg Boss, how they performed during their seasons, and why the role of the host is just as important as the contestants themselves.

Here is the list of past hosts of Big Boss

1. Arshad Warsi (Season 1 | 2006–2007)

Before Salman became the face of Bigg Boss, it was actor Arshad Warsi who gave the show its very first kick-start. Known for his sharp wit and comic timing, Arshad brought freshness to the stage when the show launched in 2006. The debut season was eventually won by Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy, while model Carol Gracias finished as runner-up.

2. Shilpa Shetty (Season 2 | 2008)

Fresh off her Big Brother win in the UK, Shilpa Shetty returned to Indian television to host Bigg Boss 2. She added her charm and glamour to the show during a time when she was on a break from films. That season was memorable for its eclectic mix of contestants, with Ashutosh Kaushik emerging as the winner and Raja Chaudhary (Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband) as the runner-up.

3. Amitabh Bachchan (Season 3 | 2009)

When the show entered its third season, the makers decided to scale up. Who better than Amitabh Bachchan to do that? Big B lent his unmatched gravitas and warmth to the show, reminiscent of his Kaun Banega Crorepati hosting style. The season crowned Vindu Dara Singh as the winner, while Pravesh Rana finished second.

4. Sanjay Dutt (Season 5 | 2011–2012)

By the time Season 5 rolled around, Salman Khan had already joined as host (in Season 4). However, owing to his busy film schedule, Sanjay Dutt stepped in to co-host the season with him. At times, Dutt even carried episodes single-handedly before Salman returned to share the stage. That year, TV actress Juhi Parmar won the title, with Mahek Chahal as the runner-up.

5. Farah Khan (Bigg Boss Halla Bol | 2015)

When Salman had to leave mid-way through Bigg Boss 8 due to Bajrangi Bhaijaan commitments, filmmaker Farah Khan filled in as host for the special spin-off, Bigg Boss Halla Bol. Known for her no-nonsense personality, Farah took charge of the extended version, which featured five ex-contestants competing with five new ones. Eventually, Gautam Gulati emerged victorious while Karishma Tanna ended as runner-up.

6. Karan Johar (Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 | 2021)

With the arrival of Bigg Boss OTT on streaming, the show needed a fresh digital-friendly face. Enter Karan Johar, who became the first full-fledged host of the OTT version. True to his larger-than-life persona, KJo brought sass, glamour, and drama to the digital stage. The inaugural OTT season was won by Divya Agarwal, with choreographer Nishant Bhat as runner-up.

7. Anil Kapoor (Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 | 2024)

Most recently, Anil Kapoor took over as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3 in 2024 on JioCinema Premium. Known for his endless energy and youthful vibe, Kapoor proved to be a refreshing addition. The season concluded with actress Sana Makbul lifting the trophy and rapper Naved Shaikh finishing as runner-up.

Salman Khan: The Heart of Bigg Boss

While these celebrity hosts added their unique flavor, the reality is clear — Salman Khan is irreplaceable. Ever since he joined in Season 4 (2010), the show has become inseparable from his identity. His mix of humour, sternness, and emotional connection has kept audiences glued, season after season.

As Bigg Boss 19 gears up for its grand premiere, fans know one thing for sure — it’s not just about the contestants. It’s about watching Salman Khan take charge of Weekend Ka Vaar, setting the tone for yet another roller-coaster season.

