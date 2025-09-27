Ashneer Grover Reveals Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Invite, Takes a Dig at Salman Khan

Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover is once again in the spotlight after revealing that he was invited to join Bigg Boss 19 as a wild card contestant. Known for his sharp wit and blunt statements, Ashneer stirred a fresh controversy by sharing a screenshot of an email allegedly sent by the makers of the reality show.

Ashneer Grover Shares Bigg Boss 19 Invite

On Friday, September 26, Ashneer Grover posted an Instagram Story featuring a screenshot of an email that appeared to come from Bigg Boss’ senior casting coordinator. The mail praised his “dynamic personality” and “engaging social media presence,” while describing him as a “strong candidate” for the long-running reality show.

Although the authenticity of the email has not been verified, the post immediately went viral.

Ashneer’s Sarcastic Response and Jibe at Salman Khan

Instead of accepting the invite, Ashneer responded with sarcasm. Taking a direct dig at Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, he wrote:

“Haha! Salman bhai se toh pooch le. Main toh free ho jaunga tab tak. Yeh ‘mail merge’ kisi ko toh naukri khayega.”

With this statement, Ashneer hinted that the email might have been part of an automated campaign, suggesting that it lacked personal effort and authenticity.

The History of Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan’s Feud

This is not the first time Ashneer and Salman have made headlines together. Their uneasy dynamic dates back to 2019, when Ashneer, then co-founder of BharatPe, claimed Salman’s team refused him a photo opportunity during an ad shoot. According to Ashneer, the actor’s manager conveyed that Salman wasn’t comfortable posing for pictures.

The tension resurfaced during Bigg Boss 18, when Ashneer appeared in a Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman confronted him directly on national television, accusing him of misrepresenting their interactions and giving viewers the wrong impression. Ashneer apologized at the time, insisting he had no intention of disrespect. However, Salman remained unconvinced, warning him to be careful about how he presents others publicly.

Ashneer Grover’s Public Statements on the Feud

The spat didn’t end there. Earlier this year, while addressing students at NIT Kurukshetra, Ashneer revisited the controversy and bluntly stated that Salman had unnecessarily created drama:

“Faltu ka panga leke apna competition khada kiya usne… Ab drama create karna ke liye aap kisiko bol do, arey main toh aapse mila hi nahi. I don’t even know your name. Abey naam nahi jaanta toh bulaaya kyun tha?”

This renewed his rivalry with Salman, further fueling speculation about whether Ashneer would ever actually enter the Bigg Boss house.

Ashneer Grover’s Current Work

Amid the buzz, Ashneer Grover is busy hosting his own reality show, Rise and Fall, which streams on MX Player. The show has garnered attention for its unique format, keeping him in the news independent of his Bigg Boss controversies.

Ashneer Grover’s revelation about receiving a wildcard invite to Bigg Boss 19 and his sharp jibe at Salman Khan has once again reignited public debate about their strained relationship. Whether or not Ashneer actually joins the reality show, his comments have already ensured that he remains a trending topic.

