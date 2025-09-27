Bigg Boss 19 WKV Week 5: Awez Darbar Evicted? Neelam Giri’s is in Future Uncertainity

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house continues to intensify as Week 5 comes to a shocking close. Despite boasting a massive social media fan base, popular choreographer and influencer Awez Darbar has been eliminated from the show after failing to secure enough votes.

Week 5 Nominations in Bigg Boss 19

This week, six contestants were nominated for eviction after a task that left fans both surprised and disappointed. The nominated contestants included:

Awez Darbar

Gaurav Khanna

Mridul Tiwari

Ashnoor Kaur

Pranit More

Neelam Giri

While each of them had their share of highs and lows during the week, the spotlight quickly turned towards Awez Darbar, whose gameplay came under heavy scrutiny.

🚨 BREAKING! Awez Darbar has been EVICTED from #BiggBoss19 house. — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 26, 2025

Why Awez Darbar Got Evicted

Insider updates revealed that Awez Darbar received the least votes among all the nominated contestants. Despite his incredible popularity with over 30 million Instagram followers and 12.6 million YouTube subscribers, his fan support could not save him from eviction.

Host Salman Khan had earlier warned Awez multiple times about his lack of strategy and inconsistent performance. Fans also pointed out his frequent altercations and weak presence in key tasks, which likely influenced the voting outcome.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which was shot on Friday, September 26, will officially broadcast Awez’s eviction on Sunday, September 28.

Awez Darbar’s Earnings from Bigg Boss 19

Awez entered the reality show as one of the most anticipated contestants, with many believing he had the potential to reach the finale. However, his journey ended after five weeks.

Per week fee: Rs 6 lakhs

Total earnings: Nearly Rs 30 lakhs

Despite his early exit, Awez’s stint in the house grabbed significant attention and proved that fan following alone is not enough to survive inside the Bigg Boss house.

Double Eviction Twist – Neelam Giri in Secret Room?

Adding to the suspense, reports claim this week may also witness a double eviction. While Awez has been shown the exit door, buzz suggests that Neelam Giri has also been eliminated but instead of leaving the show completely, she might have been shifted to the Secret Room, just like Nehal Chudasama earlier in the season.

If confirmed, this twist will keep fans hooked as Neelam could re-enter the house with an advantage of knowing her fellow contestants’ strategies.

Fan Reactions to Awez Darbar’s Eviction

Awez’s eviction sparked heated reactions on social media. Some fans accused the makers of bias, while others felt his exit was justified due to his weak gameplay. A trending discussion on X (formerly Twitter) reflected a divided audience, with one side expressing disappointment and the other welcoming the decision.

The elimination of Awez Darbar marks a turning point in Bigg Boss 19. His exit highlights a crucial lesson for all contestants – popularity outside the house cannot replace strong gameplay inside the house. With speculation of Neelam Giri’s secret room twist, the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are set to deliver high-voltage drama and unexpected turns.

