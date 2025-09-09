Bigg Boss 19 Day 15 Highlights: Shehbaz Badesha’s Wild Card Entry, No Eviction Twist & Nomination Drama

Bigg Boss 19 continues to deliver drama, laughter, and surprises. Day 15 was packed with entertainment as the first wild card contestant entered the house, fresh fights broke out, and the nomination process added fuel to existing rivalries. From Shehnaaz Gill’s surprise appearance to Salman Khan’s fiery schooling on Weekend Ka Vaar, here’s everything you need to know about the latest episode.

Shehbaz Badesha Enters as First Wild Card

The episode kicked off with a major twist as Shehnaaz Gill introduced her brother, Shehbaz Badesha, as the first wild card entrant of the season. Shehnaaz revealed that Shehbaz had been diagnosed with dengue right after the premiere night, which delayed his entry. Before stepping into the house, she advised him to stay authentic and showcase all sides of his personality.

Inside the house, Shehbaz lightened the mood with his jokes and playful banter. He teased Natalia and Tanya Mittal, sparking laughter, though his language occasionally raised eyebrows. Tanya even opened up about her personal life, sharing heartbreak stories during their conversation.

Housemates reacted differently to his arrival. Baseer Ali described him as a “meethi churi” (sweet dagger), advising others to remain cautious. Tanya Mittal admitted her brother was a fan of Shehbaz, while Mridul Tiwari was urged to put in more effort. Shehbaz also praised Abhishek Bajaj for his strong game so far.

Salman’s Comic Roast With Guests

Sunday’s episode brought relief with Salman’s trademark humor. With guests Munawar Faruqui, Kullu, and Sahiba Bali adding their own dose of comedy, the atmosphere inside the house turned lighter. Salman even joked about viral memes portraying him as inviting critics on the show only to bash them later, leaving both contestants and fans in splits.

Weekend Ka Vaar Recap: No Elimination Twist Again

The second Weekend Ka Vaar episode delivered more fireworks. Salman Khan reprimanded contestants for food wastage, drawing attention to recent floods in Uttarakhand and Punjab where families are struggling for essentials. Farhana was called out specifically for wasting food.

Salman also introduced a jungle-themed task where housemates tagged each other with animal traits, revealing raw perceptions within the group. The roasting segment added comic relief, with Munawar Faruqui, Sahiba Bali, and Aaditya Kulshreshtha (Kullu) entertaining both contestants and viewers.

In a dramatic turn, Kunickaa Sadanand once again avoided eviction despite receiving fewer votes. Using the Suraksha Kawach power-up from the Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar theme, she blocked her own elimination. Alongside her, Mridul Tiwari also secured immunity. Salman confirmed that no elimination would take place this week either, marking two consecutive weekends without an eviction.

Nomination Task & Tensions Rise

While Shehbaz’s entry brought humor, the nomination task quickly escalated tensions. Contestants went head-to-head, with alliances breaking and accusations flying. Emotional moments followed as Nehal Chudasama broke down in tears, hugging Baseer after being criticized for her behavior.

Meanwhile, Tanya Mittal continued to polarize housemates and audiences with her controversial statements and personal revelations. Her earlier claims about being a peace activist from Kashmir were already under scrutiny, and Salman had previously slammed her for exaggerations.

Why Shehbaz’s Entry Matters

Shehbaz was initially left out during the premiere episode after losing the Fans Ka Faisla vote to Mridul Tiwari. His absence had disappointed his fanbase, and soon after, leaked pictures from a “secret room” fueled speculation of his return. With his official wild card entry, the dynamics of the house are expected to shift dramatically. His charm, wit, and unpredictability could add a new layer of drama to the game.

What’s Next?

With no eviction for the second straight week and Shehbaz Badesha’s entry shaking up alliances, Bigg Boss 19 is only getting spicier. Fans are eagerly waiting to see whether Shehbaz aligns with existing power players like Baseer and Abhishek or carves his own path.

For now, one thing is certain—the mix of wild card energy, nomination drama, and Salman’s sharp hosting is keeping audiences glued to their screens.

