Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 1: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal & 5 Others Nominated for Elimination?

Bigg Boss 19 Week 1 Nominations: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal & 5 Others Nominated for Elimination

Drama has already arrived in the first episode of Bigg Boss 19, setting the stage on fire with heated arguments over tone, kitchen duties, and even contestants calling each other names. Despite just kicking off, the show is already the talk of the town. The much-awaited reality show premiered on August 24, 2025, on Colors TV and JioCinema, and fans are hooked from day one. Hosted by Salman Khan, the new season features 16 contestants from television, films, and social media, making it a power-packed mix of celebrities and influencers.

This season follows the theme of “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”, where housemates hold authority over key decisions, while Bigg Boss takes a backseat. Within just two episodes, the show has delivered arguments, unexpected twists, and its first elimination drama.

Bigg Boss 19 First Week Nominations: 7 Contestants in Danger, Shocking Elimination Twist Revealed

On the very first day, housemates were asked to vote out one contestant. The majority of the house targeted Farrzana Bhatt, leading to her elimination. However, in true Bigg Boss style, she wasn’t evicted permanently. Instead, she made a shocking comeback through the secret room, leaving everyone stunned.

This twist has already set the tone for a season full of unpredictability, rivalries, and shocking moments.

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations List Week 1: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal Among Nominees – Who Will Go Home?

As the game progresses, the first nomination task has intensified the atmosphere inside the house. Arguments, alliances, and backstabbing have already started shaping the dynamics among contestants.

While the episode featuring nominations is yet to air officially, rumors and leaks on social media are keeping fans on edge.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 1 Nomination Update: Farhana's Secret Room Twist & 7 Contestants on the Radar

According to a viral post by Bigg Boss Tak on X (formerly Twitter), seven contestants are in danger of elimination this week. Though the makers haven’t confirmed the list, it has gone viral and sparked debates among fans.

Bigg Boss 19 Latest Update: First Week Nomination List Leaked, Big Shocking Twist Inside

Abhishek Bajaj

Gaurav Khanna

Zeeshan Qadri

Neelam Giri

Tanya Mittal

Natalia Janoszek

Pranit More

If true, this nomination lineup already brings together a mix of strong personalities, ensuring a tense battle for survival in the very first week.

Bigg Boss 19: What Fans Can Expect This Week

With seven contestants reportedly nominated in the very first week, fans can expect:

High-voltage drama around nominations

Secret strategies and alliances

Farrzana’s game-changing presence in the secret room

Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar grilling

The season has just begun, but it already has viewers excited about the first eviction and how these nominations will impact the house dynamics.

The leaked list of nominated contestants — including Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, and others — has created a major buzz, though it’s not officially confirmed yet. With the mix of personalities, tasks, and Bigg Boss-style twists, the first week of Bigg Boss 19 is shaping up to be as unpredictable and controversial as fans expected.

