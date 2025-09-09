Bigg Boss 19: From Awez Darbar to Farrhana Bhatt – Who’s the Most Followed Contestant on Social Media?

Bigg Boss Season 19 has once again taken over conversations, social media feeds, and weekend gossip sessions. The show, which premiered on August 24, 2025, on JioHotstar, features 16 contestants locked inside the house for around three months, fighting for the trophy and a massive cash prize. While strategies, alliances, and rivalries dominate the inside game, the real power lies in public votes—and in a world driven by likes and reels, social media presence can make or break a contestant’s journey.

So, who among the housemates is ruling the online world? Let’s take a closer look at the most-followed Bigg Boss 19 contestants and how their popularity might play a role in their survival.

Awez Darbar – 43.21 Million Followers

With a staggering 30.6M Instagram followers, 12.6M YouTube subscribers, and 12K Facebook fans, Awez Darbar is the most-followed contestant of Bigg Boss 19. Known for his dance and quirky content, Awez entered the house with huge expectations. However, fans feel he hasn’t yet showcased his authentic self on the show. With such a massive fanbase, Awez needs to up his game inside the house to match his social media dominance.

Mridul Tiwari – 24.9 Million Followers

Social media star Mridul Tiwari comes in second with 5.7M Instagram followers and 19.2M YouTube subscribers. Famous for his comedy skits, he has already proven his fan power by entering the house through a public vote. Though he started strong, his energy seems to be fading among louder contestants, which could affect his journey.

Ashnoor Kaur – 13.27 Million Followers

Actress Ashnoor Kaur, one of India’s most-loved child stars, enjoys over 13M followers across Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. At just 21, she is the youngest contestant in Bigg Boss 19 and is playing a neutral game so far. Despite her cautious approach, her massive fanbase could help her survive longer.

Nagma Mirajkar – 9.73 Million Followers

Known for her fashion-forward posts and vlogs, Nagma Mirajkar has 7.9M Instagram followers and 1.83M YouTube subscribers. While she entered the house alongside Awez Darbar, her individual personality hasn’t yet shined in the game. To impress fans and the audience, Nagma will need to showcase stronger gameplay.

Amaal Mallik – 5.32 Million Followers

Bollywood music composer Amaal Mallik commands 4.1M Instagram fans, 1M Facebook followers, and 228K YouTube subscribers. Inside the house, his chilled-out personality and candid commentary have made him stand out. Occasionally, he entertains housemates with his hit songs, winning hearts both inside and outside.

Neelam Giri – 5.1 Million Followers

Bhojpuri star Neelam Giri has a loyal base of over 5.1M followers. Though she started off quietly, host Salman Khan urged her to play stronger. Her fans, especially from the Bhojpuri audience, are keenly supporting her journey.

Tanya Mittal – 3.32 Million Followers

With 2.7M Instagram fans and 620K Facebook followers, Tanya Mittal has gained attention for all the wrong reasons. She has often been called out as the season’s "pick-me girl," and her claims of leading a super-lavish life haven’t gone down well with housemates. However, controversies often translate into votes, keeping her in the spotlight.

Pranit More – 1.91 Million Followers

Stand-up comedian Pranit More has 768K Instagram followers, 1.09M YouTube subscribers, and 53K Facebook fans. Despite his strong start, he has been accused of hiding behind stronger contestants and not showcasing his real personality.

Natalia Janoszek – 1.72 Million Followers

Polish actress Natalia Janoszek has over 1.7M followers and has been winning fans with her charm. However, the language barrier is proving to be a hurdle in her Bigg Boss journey.

Baseer Ali – 1.4 Million Followers

Reality-show pro Baseer Ali commands 1.4M Instagram fans. Known for his competitive spirit, he has already given the season some of its most intense moments, including a fiery fight with Farrhana Bhatt.

Gaurav Khanna – 1.23 Million Followers

Popular television actor Gaurav Khanna has 1.2M Instagram followers and 33K Facebook fans. Though his strong voice initially made him seem bossy, he has now toned down his game to avoid backlash.

Abhishek Bajaj – 472K Followers

Television actor Abhishek Bajaj has 472K followers combined across Instagram and Facebook. Known for his food habits, he has been criticized for eating excessively in the house—a controversy that continues to haunt him.

Nehal Chudasama – 237K Followers

Miss Diva Universe 2018, Nehal Chudasama, has 237K followers. She has taken on responsibilities inside the house and isn’t afraid to stand up for herself, making her one of the underdog contestants to watch out for.

Zeishan Quadri – 224K Followers

Actor-writer Zeishan Quadri, of Gangs of Wasseypur fame, has 224K followers. His leadership skills and sharp responses have made him a strong housemate, even securing him votes to become the captain.

Kunickaa Sadanand – 196K Followers

Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand has 196K followers. Despite her age, she has been one of the most proactive contestants, cooking for everyone and briefly becoming the first captain of the season before controversies shook her leadership.

Farrhana Bhatt – 138K Followers

Actress Farrhana Bhatt has 138K Instagram followers. After being sent to the secret room on Day 1, she returned with a bang—exposing housemates and their hypocrisies. However, her confrontational style may put her survival at risk.

From Awez Darbar’s massive 43M followers to Farrhana Bhatt’s fiery gameplay with a modest fanbase, Bigg Boss 19 has a diverse mix of social media sensations and TV stars. While numbers matter in a public-voting show, it is ultimately strategy, personality, and entertainment value that decide who lifts the trophy.

As weeks progress, it will be interesting to see whether follower count continues to influence eliminations—or if the house dynamics flip the game upside down.

