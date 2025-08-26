Bigg Boss 19 First Elimination Twist: Farhana Bhatt Evicted, Sent to Secret Room Amid Heated Arguments

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt’s Eviction Twist and Kunickaa Sadanand–Mridul Tiwari Clash

What a kickstart to the show! Bigg Boss 19 has begun, and this year it seems like all the contestants are here to play with full intensity. In the very first episode, Bigg Boss announced the first elimination task. All the housemates voted against Farhana, but since it’s Bigg Boss, there’s always a twist. Instead of sending her out, Bigg Boss moved Farhana to the secret room.

During the heated discussion, actor Kunickaa Sadanand lost her cool at Mridul Tiwari when he tried to guide the housemates, saying, “Leader giri mat kar. Naam bata.” The remark instantly grabbed attention and highlighted how early clashes are already shaping the dynamics inside the house.

Bigg Boss 19 First Elimination Drama: Farhana Bhatt Sent to Secret Room

Kashmiri beauty and Laila Majnu actress Farhana Bhatt became the first contestant to be voted out. Housemates gathered in the new Assembly Room, where Bigg Boss instructed them to pick one contestant deemed undeserving. Despite Mridul Tiwari offering to sacrifice himself, the contestants saved him and instead targeted Farhana.

Most housemates cited her “attitude issues” as the reason for eviction. Kunickaa Sadanand accused her of carrying an air of superiority, while music composer Amaal Mallik remarked, “Iski energy negative hai. Bahar jaake show aur contestants ke against bolegi.”

Bigg Boss 19 Kicks Off with Explosive Clash and Surprise Eviction Twist

Just when viewers thought Farhana’s journey had ended, Bigg Boss unveiled the season’s first twist. Instead of leaving the house, Farhana was sent to a secret room where she could observe her co-contestants without their knowledge. This means she now has access to unfiltered conversations and strategies, which could play in her favor upon re-entry.

Social media buzz suggests that Farhana’s secret room entry will shake up alliances and expose hidden game plans when she makes a comeback.

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Evicted, Secret Room Twist Shocks Fans

From Gaurav Khanna and Ashnoor Kaur to Awez Darbar, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Zeishan Quadri—the diverse mix of contestants is already fueling tensions. Even in the opening week, friendships, rivalries, and groupings are starting to form, making the season highly unpredictable.

Bigg Boss 19 Begins with Drama, Arguments, and a Shocking Secret Room Twist

With Salman Khan back as host, Bigg Boss 19 has introduced fresh elements like the Assembly Room and surprise twists right from the first week. The combination of TV stars, digital influencers, and surprising names like international icons (Undertaker and Mike Tyson rumored to join later) ensures fans will witness continuous drama, confrontations, and shocking turns.

It’s just the beginning, and right from the start, the show is living up to the audience’s expectations. And since it’s Bigg Boss, we all know to expect the unexpected.

