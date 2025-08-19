Advertisment
Subscribe

0

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Start Date, Host, Telecast Time, Where to Watch Online

Bigg Boss 19 starts August 24, 2025. Salman Khan hosts, theme is ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’. See contestants, OTT release on JioHotstar & Colors TV.

author-image
PratidinTime Entertainment Desk
New Update
bb 19 2

bigg boss 19

India’s most-watched reality TV franchise, Bigg Boss, is back with its 19th season, and the excitement is at an all-time high. Hosted once again by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the new season brings a bold political twist, AI-powered contestants, and fresh interactive elements that promise to redefine reality television in India.

Bigg Boss 19 Highlights

Advertisment
FeatureDetails
Premiere DateAugust 24, 2025 (JioHotstar: 9 PM, Colors TV: 10:30 PM)
HostsSalman Khan (first 3 months), rotating guest hosts, Salman for finale
ThemeGharwalon Ki Sarkaar (Political + Parliamentary dynamics)
House DesignNew Assembly Room for debates and strategy
InnovationsAI contestants, Secret Room twist, longest-ever season (5 months)
Audience PowerFans Ka Faisla + viewer-controlled nominations
Streaming PlatformsJioHotstar (OTT), Colors TV (Broadcast)

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: When and Where to Watch

  • Grand Premiere: Sunday, August 24, 2025

  • OTT Streaming: Exclusively on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST

  • TV Broadcast: Same day on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST

This dual release ensures fans can watch Bigg Boss 19 live online or enjoy the grand premiere on television.

Who is Hosting Bigg Boss 19?

Salman Khan will host the show for the first three months, maintaining his iconic presence. After that, a rotating panel of celebrity hosts—likely Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor—will take over before Salman returns for the grand finale. This mix of hosting styles will add freshness and unpredictability.

Bigg Boss 19 Theme: Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar

This season’s theme, “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”, turns the Bigg Boss house into a mini parliament. Contestants will collectively hold power, creating a democratic battlefield filled with debates, alliances, and power struggles.

  • Logo Design: The official Bigg Boss 19 logo features a multi-colored mosaic eye with geometric patterns—symbolizing surveillance, chaos, diversity, and strategy in the digital era.

  • New House Feature: An “Assembly Room”, inspired by the Indian Parliament, has been added to foster political-style discussions and heated arguments.

What’s New in Bigg Boss 19?

This season blends classic twists with futuristic innovations:

  1. Secret Room Returns – Contestants can secretly observe housemates before re-entering, creating high-voltage drama.

  2. Longest Season Ever – Bigg Boss 19 will run for five months, making it the most extended edition in franchise history.

  3. AI Contestants – For the first time, non-human contestants will participate. Dubai’s viral AI doll Habubu is confirmed, and Indian AI influencer Kavya Mehra is expected to join.

  4. Fans Ka Faisla (Fans’ Decision) – Viewers voted between Shehbaz Badesha (Shehnaaz Gill’s brother) and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari for a pre-season wildcard entry. The winner secured a spot even before the premiere.

  5. Audience Power – Beyond nominations, viewers will play a larger role in shaping the season’s dynamics.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Contestants List 2025: Full List of 10 Confirmed Participants

Why Bigg Boss 19 Will Be Different

Bigg Boss 19 combines nostalgia and innovation, offering a mix of emotional drama, high-stakes politics, and futuristic gameplay. The inclusion of AI contestants, the Assembly Room for debates, and audience-driven twists make this season one of the most experimental and exciting yet.

With Salman Khan leading the charge and a dynamic set of twists, Bigg Boss 19 is set to become a milestone season in Indian reality TV history.

Bigg Boss 19 FAQs

FAQ

1. When is Bigg Boss 19 starting?
Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST and air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST.
2. Who is hosting Bigg Boss 19?
Salman Khan will host the first three months of Bigg Boss 19. After that, guest hosts like Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor are expected to step in before Salman returns for the grand finale.
3. What is the theme of Bigg Boss 19?
The theme of Bigg Boss 19 is “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”, inspired by parliamentary politics. The house will feature an Assembly Room, designed to encourage debates, strategies, and power struggles among contestants.
4. Is Bigg Boss 19 available on JioCinema?
No, Bigg Boss 19 is streaming exclusively on JioHotstar (via OTTplay Premium) at 9:00 PM IST. For TV audiences, it will air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST.
5. Who are the contestants of Bigg Boss 19?
Confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss 19 include: Gaurav Khanna Baseer Bob (Baseer Ali) Payal Gaming Nayandeep Rakshit Shafaq Naaz Ashnoor Kaur Awez Darbar Nagma Mirajkar Hunar Hali Siwet Tomar The show will also introduce AI contestants like Habubu (AI doll from Dubai) and possibly Kavya Mehra (Indian AI influencer).
6. Who is Habubu in Bigg Boss 19?
Habubu is a viral AI doll from Dubai, making history as the first-ever non-human contestant in Bigg Boss. Her entry adds a futuristic twist to the show, blending artificial intelligence with reality TV.
7. How long will Bigg Boss 19 run?
Bigg Boss 19 is expected to be the longest season ever, running for nearly five months, from August 2025 until early 2026.
8. What is “Fans Ka Faisla” in Bigg Boss 19?
Fans Ka Faisla (“Fans’ Decision”) is a new twist where viewers vote for who enters the house. Audiences chose between Shehbaz Badesha (Shehnaaz Gill’s brother) and Mridul Tiwari (YouTuber) before the season started.
9. Will the Secret Room return in Bigg Boss 19?
Yes, the Secret Room twist is back. Contestants may be placed here to secretly observe housemates before re-entering, adding drama and strategy to the game.
10. How can I watch Bigg Boss 19 live?
You can watch Bigg Boss 19 live streaming on JioHotstar (subscription via OTTplay Premium) or catch the telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST daily.

Bigg Boss 19