Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Re-Enters the House After Medical Break — Fans Celebrate His Comeback

Pranit More Returns to Bigg Boss 19 After Dengue Recovery

In a surprising twist for Bigg Boss 19 viewers, popular contestant Pranit More has officially re-entered the reality show after taking a brief exit due to health concerns. The stand-up comedian, known for his sharp wit and observational humor, was previously diagnosed with dengue, forcing him to leave the Salman Khan-hosted show midway.

After receiving medical attention and recovering, Pranit is now back in the Bigg Boss house — and fans couldn’t be happier. His unexpected comeback promises to shake things up once again inside the house.

Bigg Boss 19 Promo Hints at a Spooky Surprise

The latest promo shared by the channel on social media teases a suspenseful re-entry. It begins with contestant Neelam Giri entering the storeroom and noticing movement inside one of the cabinets. Shocked, she calls out, “Kaun hai? Kaun hai usme?”

As other housemates rush in to investigate, tension fills the room — until Mridul Tiwari and Ashnoor Kaur open the cabinet and scream in excitement after discovering Pranit More hiding inside.

The channel captioned the promo: “Sabke chehre pe hai khauf, Bigg Boss ke ghar mein kuch toh ajeeb ho raha hai!”

What started as a spooky moment quickly turned into a joyful surprise as housemates welcomed Pranit back with cheers and laughter.

Inside Pranit More’s Comeback Episode

According to updates from fan pages such as BBTak, Pranit’s return episode airs on Friday, November 7, 2025, and will feature him hosting a fun in-house segment titled “The Pranit More Show.”

The segment is expected to bring back the comic energy and lighthearted moments that fans had been missing since his exit. His witty observations and humor had earlier made him one of the most loved contestants of the season.

Reactions Pour In as Fans Celebrate Pranit’s Return

Social media has been abuzz since news of Pranit’s comeback broke. Fans expressed excitement, calling his return the “highlight of the season.”

One user wrote, “The energy of the house just went up tenfold with Pranit back in action. Every contestant looked genuinely happy to see him, except Farhana Bhatt who couldn’t hide her insecurity.”

Another fan commented, “Now he will be in the top 3 — Pranit’s return changes everything.”

While some praised his humor and leadership, others felt the show remained engaging even during his absence, proving that Bigg Boss 19 continues to deliver unpredictable entertainment week after week.

Current Bigg Boss 19 Highlights and Eviction Updates

In the latest episodes, Amaal Mallik was earlier chosen as the captain of the house by Shehbaz Badeshah, while Mridul Tiwari now holds the captaincy.

The contestants currently nominated for eviction include:

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

Neelam Giri

Ashnoor Kaur

Abhishek Bajaj

Reports suggest that this Weekend Ka Vaar might feature a double elimination, with Neelam Giri and Farhana Bhatt emerging as the most vulnerable contestants based on early voting trends.

About Bigg Boss: A Glimpse Into the Show’s Legacy

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch reality format Big Brother and first premiered in India on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT versions.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan, and Sanjay Dutt. Since Season 4, Salman Khan has been the primary and most iconic host, becoming synonymous with the brand itself.

With Pranit More’s return, Bigg Boss 19 is all set to regain its comic charm and unpredictable drama. His comeback not only boosts the morale inside the house but also adds fresh excitement for viewers awaiting this weekend’s Weekend Ka Vaar.

Fans can catch the latest episodes of Bigg Boss 19 on Colors TV and stream them digitally on JioCinema.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha Confirms Relationship With Kashish Aggarwal — Who Is His Influencer Girlfriend?