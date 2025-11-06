Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha Confirms Relationship With Kashish Aggarwal — Who Is His Influencer Girlfriend?

Shehbaz Badesha Makes His Relationship Official on Bigg Boss 19

In the latest season of Bigg Boss 19, contestant Shehbaz Badesha — known for being Shehnaaz Gill’s brother — has confirmed his relationship with influencer Kashish Aggarwal. The revelation came during a candid moment on the live feed, where Shehbaz opened up about missing his girlfriend, marking one of the most talked-about moments of the season so far.

Speaking emotionally, Shehbaz said, “Today, I’m missing someone. My girlfriend.” Despite being advised by several people — including his partner — to keep his personal life private, he eventually revealed her name, adding, “Even she said, ‘Don’t take my name if you go to Bigg Boss.’ Kashish is her name.”

The moment quickly went viral online, sparking widespread curiosity about Kashish and her connection with the Bigg Boss star.

Kashish Aggarwal’s Subtle Response Sparks Social Media Buzz

Soon after Shehbaz’s revelation, Kashish Aggarwal appeared to confirm their relationship in her own understated way. She reacted with a heart emoji on a viral Instagram reel discussing her and Shehbaz’s relationship — a gesture that fans interpreted as a quiet confirmation of their romance.

Kashish also reshared a clip from the show where Shehbaz became emotional while discussing his personal life, further hinting at their strong connection.

Who Is Kashish Aggarwal?

Kashish Aggarwal is a beauty and lifestyle influencer who enjoys a growing fan base of over 8,000 followers on Instagram. Her social media bio reads “Har Har Mahadev” and “Proud vegetarian”, reflecting her spiritual and grounded personality. She also follows Shehnaaz Gill, which has added to the buzz around her growing association with the Badesha-Gill family.

Although details about her professional collaborations or personal background remain private, Kashish is gradually becoming a familiar face among Bigg Boss fans.

An Emotional Message Before Shehbaz Entered Bigg Boss 19

Before Shehbaz made his entry into the Bigg Boss 19 house, Kashish shared an emotional message for him on Instagram. Alongside a photo of the couple, she wrote:

“They say the Bigg Boss house changes people—I know you’ll just be your authentic, amazing self. The world is about to fall for your realness. Miss you already! Get that trophy.”

The heartfelt post won fans over, with many praising their genuine bond and chemistry.

Shehbaz Badesha’s Journey Inside the Bigg Boss 19 House

Shehbaz entered Bigg Boss 19 as the first wildcard contestant, instantly winning viewers with his humor and light-hearted personality. His quick wit and constant banter have made him one of the most entertaining contestants of the season.

He shares a friendly rapport with fellow contestant Amaal Mallik and has so far managed to stay away from nominations. However, his personal life became a flashpoint recently when co-contestant Farhana made comments about his relationship, leaving him emotional.

Despite the drama, Shehbaz continues to enjoy strong audience support for his authenticity and fun-loving demeanor.

Kashish Aggarwal and Shehbaz Badesha: A Relationship in the Spotlight

While Shehbaz’s revelation on Bigg Boss 19 brought his love life into the limelight, both he and Kashish seem to be handling the attention gracefully. Their relationship, rooted in mutual respect and support, has quickly become a topic of admiration among fans.

As Shehbaz continues his journey inside the Bigg Boss house, fans are eager to see how his personal revelations shape his game and public image in the weeks ahead.

Also Read:

Who Is Smriti Mandhana’s Boyfriend? Meet Her Partner and Husband-To-Be Palash Muchhal

Who Is Ayesha Zeenath? Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wild Card Entry Profile

Who Is Laila Faisal? All About Cricketer Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend