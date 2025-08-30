Bigg Boss 19 Salary List: How Much Are Contestants Paid Per Week & who is the highest?

Bigg Boss 19 has returned with its 19th season, offering fans a perfect mix of drama, entertainment, and celebrity chaos. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on Sunday and is currently streaming on JioHotstar and will later air on Colors TV.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants: Full List

The grand premiere introduced 16 contestants from diverse backgrounds:

Ashnoor Kaur

Zeishan Quadri

Tanya Mittal

Awez Darbar

Nagma Mirajkar

Nehal Chudasama

Abhishek Bajaj

Baseer Ali

Gaurav Khanna

Natalia Janoszek

Pranit More

Farhana Bhat

Neelam Giri

Mridul Tiwari

Kunickaa Sadanand

Amaal Mallik

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants: Weekly Salary List

Contestant Estimated Weekly Salary (₹) Gaurav Khanna ₹10–12 lakh Ashnoor Kaur ₹4–8 lakh Awez Darbar ₹5–8 lakh Nagma Mirajkar ₹5–8 lakh Amaal Mallik ₹2–6 lakh Tanya Mittal ₹3–6 lakh Baseer Ali ₹3–6 lakh Neelam Giri ₹2–4 lakh Mridul Tiwari ₹4–6 lakh Zeishan Quadri ₹2–5 lakh Kunickaa Sadanand ₹2–4 lakh Farhana Bhatt ₹1–3 lakh Abhishek Bajaj ₹2–4 lakh Nehal Chudasama ₹2–4 lakh Natalia Janoszek ₹3–7 lakh Pranit More ₹2–3 lakh

Gaurav Khanna: From IT Professional to Television Star

Actor Gaurav Khanna is reportedly the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 19. He is a well-known face in Indian television with a career spanning multiple hit shows.

Early Career: Khanna worked as a corporate employee in an IT firm for nearly a year after completing his MBA in Marketing.

Television Debut: He entered the entertainment industry through television commercials and made his debut with the show Bhabhi.

Popular Roles: He starred in serials like Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Meri Doli Tere Angana, and played Senior Inspector Kavin in CID. His role as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa remains one of his most celebrated performances.

Other Achievements: Gaurav won Celebrity MasterChef India, earning a prize of ₹20 lakh.

Gaurav Khanna on Being the Highest-Paid Bigg Boss 19 Contestant

When asked about the rumours, Khanna told India Today:

“It can be a rumour, or maybe not. People say a lot of things, and I don’t believe in hearsay. Also, I never judge an actor by the pay cheque he or she gets. It’s all about what you bring to the table.”

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Fees and Weekly Earnings

According to reports:

Newcomers and less-established celebrities were offered around ₹1 lakh per week, translating to roughly ₹14,000 per day, including weekends.

Established TV actors and high-profile celebrities reportedly earned up to ₹10 lakh per week.

For reference, Gaurav Khanna earned ₹2.5 lakh per week on Celebrity MasterChef India and reportedly charges between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2.5 lakh per episode for Anupamaa.

His estimated net worth is around ₹8 crore, making him one of the wealthiest contestants in the show’s history.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants: Net Worth and Profiles

Here’s a brief look at some other contestants’ net worth and careers:

Ashnoor Kaur: TV actress, net worth ₹7–9 crore. Known for Patiala Babes and Jhansi Ki Rani.

Tanya Mittal: Podcaster and social media influencer, net worth ~₹2 crore.

Amaal Mallik: Music composer, net worth ₹37.5–43 crore.

Zeishan Quadri: Actor and director, known for Gangs of Wasseypur.

Nagma Mirajkar: Digital influencer with 8M+ Instagram followers.

Awez Darbar: Choreographer and social media star with 30M+ followers.

Nehal Chudasama: Miss India Universe 2018, fitness enthusiast.

Abhishek Bajaj: Actor in TV and Bollywood (Student of the Year 2).

Baseer Ali: Reality TV veteran, winner of MTV Splitsvilla 10.

Natalia Janoszek: International actress from Poland.

Pranit More: Stand-up comedian known as the “Bigg Boss of the house.”

Farhana Bhatt: Kashmiri actress featured in Singham Again.

Neelam Giri: Bhojpuri actress and viral dancer.

Kunickaa Sadanand: Veteran actress with 30+ years in TV and films.

Mridul Tiwari: YouTuber with 6B+ views, entered via public vote.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss 19

The season streams live on JioHotstar and airs later on Colors TV. This season has a unique political theme, where public opinion will influence game progression.

