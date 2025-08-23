Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Salary Over the Years: How Much He’s Reportedly Charging for big boss 19

When it comes to reality television in India, no show creates as much buzz as Bigg Boss. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan since Season 4, the show has not only dominated TRPs but has also kept fans hooked with its controversies, drama, and high-octane entertainment. Alongside the contestants, one constant talking point every season has been Salman Khan’s hefty paycheck.

With Bigg Boss 19 set to premiere on August 24, 2025, speculations are once again rife about how much the Bollywood actor is charging this time. According to reports, Salman will reportedly earn a staggering ₹300 crore for the latest season, making him one of the highest-paid TV hosts in the world.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Salary Growth (Season-wise)

Season Year Reported Salary Remarks Bigg Boss 13 2019–20 ₹15 crore per episode Most popular season, won by Sidharth Shukla Bigg Boss 14 2020–21 ₹20 crore per weekend Rubina Dilaik declared winner Bigg Boss 15 2021–22 ₹350 crore for the season (₹25 crore/weekend) Reports created huge buzz Bigg Boss 16 2022–23 Rumoured ₹1000 crore (denied by Salman) Salman clarified reports were false Bigg Boss 17 2023–24 ₹12 crore per weekend (₹6 crore/episode) Featured Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui Bigg Boss 18 2024–25 ₹60 crore per month One of India’s highest-paid TV hosts Bigg Boss 19 2025–26 ₹300 crore for the season Reported deal, yet to be officially confirmed

Bigg Boss 13 – The Turning Point

Often remembered as the Sidharth Shukla–Shehnaaz Gill season, Bigg Boss 13 was a massive hit. According to reports, Salman Khan was paid around ₹15 crore per episode, setting new benchmarks for television hosting fees in India.

Bigg Boss 14 – Rubina Dilaik’s Winning Season

The following year, GQ India reported that Salman’s fee rose to ₹20 crore per weekend. Season 14, won by Rubina Dilaik, kept viewers entertained with high drama and strong personalities.

Bigg Boss 15 – ₹350 Crore for the Entire Season

By the time Bigg Boss 15 came around, Salman’s paycheck made headlines once again. Reports suggested that he charged ₹350 crore for the entire season, breaking down to approximately ₹25 crore per weekend.

Bigg Boss 16 – Rumours of ₹1000 Crore

Season 16 sparked major speculation when rumours claimed that Salman was charging ₹1000 crore for the whole season. However, the actor himself dismissed these reports as false.

Bigg Boss 17 – ₹12 Crore Per Weekend

For Bigg Boss 17, which featured contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Munawar Faruqui, Salman reportedly charged ₹12 crore per weekend or roughly ₹6 crore per episode.

Bigg Boss 18 – ₹60 Crore Per Month

The 18th season of the show saw Salman’s salary reportedly touch ₹60 crore per month, putting him in a league of his own as one of the most expensive reality TV hosts globally.

Bigg Boss 19 – ₹300 Crore Deal

For Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan is reportedly charging a whopping ₹300 crore for the season. While neither the actor nor the channel has officially confirmed the figure, the buzz around his paycheck has once again become a talking point ahead of the show’s launch.

From ₹15 crore per episode in Season 13 to a reported ₹300 crore deal for Season 19, Salman Khan’s salary for hosting Bigg Boss has grown exponentially over the years. While the actor has often dismissed exaggerated claims, one thing is clear — Salman remains the backbone of the show. His presence not only guarantees record TRPs but also keeps Bigg Boss a cultural phenomenon in India’s television landscape.

