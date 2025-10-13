Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Responds to Abhinav Kashyap’s “Talve Chaatega”

Salman Khan Breaks Silence on Abhinav Kashyap’s Remarks During Bigg Boss 19

The ongoing feud between Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap resurfaced during the latest Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While interacting with stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta, Salman addressed Abhinav’s recent controversial remark where the filmmaker claimed that the actor would one day “get on his knees.”

Salman, maintaining composure, responded with a mix of humor and advice, taking subtle yet firm digs at the filmmaker’s repeated public comments.

Salman Khan Asks, “Did You Get Any Work, Brother?”

During the interaction, Salman said,

“Humare ek Dabangg insaan hai, woh bhi aaj kal lage hue hain. Abhi unhone mere saath Aamir aur Shah Rukh ko bhi lapete mein le liya. Mujhe sirf itna poochna hai — kaam mila kya bhai?”

Translated, Salman quipped:

“We have a Dabangg man who seems quite active these days. Recently, he dragged Aamir and Shah Rukh into his statements. I just want to ask one thing — did you get any work, brother?”

The remark referred to Abhinav Kashyap’s continued criticisms of prominent Bollywood stars. Salman’s tone appeared light-hearted, yet his message carried an undertone of concern and sarcasm.

“You Have Destroyed Yourself,” Says Salman

Taking the discussion further, Salman reflected on how negativity can harm one’s career:

“Aisi harkatein karne ke baad har ek ke burayi karoge, toh koi tumhare saath kaam nahi karega. Humne film offer ki thi, tumne mana kar diya. Tumne apne aap ko hi destroy kar liya.”

In translation:

“After behaving like this and badmouthing everyone, no one will work with you. We once offered you a film, but you refused. You’ve destroyed the goodwill you built for yourself.”

The actor emphasized that Abhinav’s continued rants have damaged his own reputation more than anyone else’s.

“Main Roz Subah Ghutno Par Aata Hoon Lekin Upar Waale Ke Liye”

Salman concluded the segment with a heartfelt message, urging Abhinav to focus on family and positivity instead of public feuds.

“Agar kisike parivaar ke peeche padna hai, toh apne parivaar ke peeche pado. Unse pyaar karo, biwi bachchon ka khayal rakho. Main roz subah ghutno par aata hoon, lekin upar waale ke liye.”

In essence, Salman reminded Abhinav to channel his energy into his own life and relationships, saying that he kneels every morning — but in prayer to God, not out of submission to anyone.

Why Abhinav Kashyap Said “Talve Chaatega”

Abhinav Kashyap’s controversial remark came after Salman publicly praised Anurag Kashyap’s film Nishaanchi, despite his fallout with Abhinav. In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav reacted sharply:

“Salman ki takdeer mein likha hai, ab yeh humare hi talve chaatega. Maine use gunda bola tha, ab yeh hamara prashansak ban raha hai.”

He accused Salman of hypocrisy, claiming the actor was now trying to appear as a supporter of the Kashyap brothers. Abhinav even revisited old grievances from Tere Naam days, asserting that Salman had mistreated Anurag during that film’s production.

The Long-Standing Feud Between Salman Khan and Abhinav Kashyap

The rift between the two dates back to 2020, when Abhinav accused Salman, his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, and their father Salim Khan of sabotaging his career. The allegations were posted publicly on social media, leading to massive controversy. While Arbaaz hinted at possible legal action, Salman refrained from commenting at the time.

Over the years, Abhinav has continued to make statements against the actor, while Salman maintained silence — until recently breaking it through Bigg Boss 19.

Salman Khan’s response on Bigg Boss 19 marks the first time he has directly addressed Abhinav Kashyap’s accusations in years. Instead of escalating the feud, Salman used humor and maturity to send a message about self-respect, growth, and forgiveness. His closing line, “Main roz subah ghutno par aata hoon lekin upar waale ke liye”, perfectly captured his faith-driven and dignified approach to criticism.

