Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Zeishan Quadri Evicted, Salman Khan’s Fiery Episode

The much-anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss Season 19, hosted by Salman Khan, delivered a mix of emotional farewells, fiery confrontations, and entertaining moments. As the reality show moved into its sixth week, the tension among contestants reached a breaking point with eight participants up for eviction — and the results are finally out.

Zeishan Quadri Evicted from Bigg Boss 19

In a shocking turn of events, Zeishan Quadri, the writer of Gangs of Wasseypur, became the latest contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house. Zeishan found himself in the bottom two alongside actress Ashnoor Kaur, but received the least number of votes, leading to his exit.

During his stint, Zeishan largely stayed away from controversies, maintaining a calm and composed demeanor. He formed strong bonds with Amaal Mallik, Baseer Ali, and Shehbaz Badesha, and shared close friendships with Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal. His departure left several housemates emotional — with Neelam and Tanya breaking down in tears, while Shehbaz was visibly upset as Zeishan walked out.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Was Nominated for Eviction This Week?

The sixth week of Bigg Boss 19 saw a tough round of nominations. Contestants Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri, and Nehal Chudasama were all nominated for eviction.

Voting lines on JioCinema remained open until October 3, 10 AM, giving fans the opportunity to vote and save their favourite contestants. Viewers could cast their votes by logging into the JioCinema app, selecting Bigg Boss 19, and tapping on the “Vote Now” option while lines were active.

Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar: Confrontations and Advice

HostSalman Khan once again took charge during Weekend Ka Vaar, addressing the contestants with his trademark mix of humour and stern reality checks. He called out Abhishek Bajaj for his recent behaviour towards Amaal Mallik, stating that the actor “should be bajaoed” for his actions, creating a tense moment in the house.

Salman also indirectly referenced filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap during an on-stage conversation with comedian Ravi Gupta. Without naming him directly, Salman spoke about professionalism in the industry, saying,

“In the past Weekend Ka Vaar, I had said ‘Work. Nobody is interested.’ I want to ask again — did you get work, brother? If you want to get after someone, get after your family. Love your parents, wife, and kids. People who advise you to speak carefully want to see you grow.”

His comments appeared to be a veiled response to Abhinav’s previous remarks about him.

Entertainment and Fun Segments Lighten the Mood

To balance the emotional tone of the episode, comedian Ravi Gupta entered the house for a light-hearted segment where he humorously mocked contestants like Baseer and Tanya. Later, comedian and actress Jamie Lever joined the stage, delivering a hilarious act by mimicking filmmaker Farah Khan and several Bigg Boss contestants, leaving both Salman and the housemates in splits.

Bigg Boss 19: Drama, Wild Cards, and What’s Next

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss 19 has been packed with drama and unexpected alliances. Starting with 16 celebrity contestants — including Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, and Abhishek Bajaj — the show has maintained strong viewer engagement on Colors TV and JioCinema.

The entry of Shehbaz Badesha, brother of Shehnaaz Gill, as the first wildcard contestant added a fresh twist to the show’s dynamics. His arrival reshaped team strategies and created new emotional connections, making the upcoming episodes even more unpredictable.

As Bigg Boss 19 inches closer to its halfway mark, fans are eagerly waiting to see who survives next week’s nominations and how Salman Khan’s guidance impacts the remaining contestants.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss Season 19 airs on Colors TV and streams digitally on JioCinema, where fans can also participate in weekly voting and access exclusive unseen footage, live feeds, and interactive polls.

