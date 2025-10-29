Bigg Boss 19: Truth Behind Abhishek Bajaj’s Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal’s Wild Card Entry

Bigg Boss 19 has once again become the centre of high-voltage drama and speculation. The latest buzz revolves around actor Abhishek Bajaj and his ex-wife Akanksha Jindal, with rumours suggesting she might enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant. Adding to the excitement, there’s also chatter about Baseer Ali’s potential re-entry after his surprise eviction.

Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar Hint Sparks Wild Card Speculations

During the recentWeekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan addressed Abhishek Bajaj in a cryptic remark that immediately fueled social media conversations. Without naming anyone directly, Salman said,

“There are wives, and there are ex-wives too. When one person becomes famous and the other doesn’t, sometimes they try to come back into the limelight—either by praising or revealing secrets. Dangerous boxes of secrets are now being opened, right, Abhishek?”

The statement left both the contestants and viewers intrigued. Salman further hinted that a new wild card entry—male or female—would soon shake up the game, intensifying speculation that Abhishek’s ex-wife might enter the show.

Abhishek Bajaj Reacts Inside the House

Following Salman’s remarks, Abhishek was seen visibly tense and later discussed the situation with fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur. When he nervously asked whether his ex-wife could actually enter the house, Ashnoor reassured him, saying, “No, relax. Your family and PR team are outside handling everything.”

The exchange quickly became a talking point online, especially after fans began sharing AI-generated images of Akanksha Jindal inside the Bigg Boss house—further fueling rumours about her wild card entry.

Akanksha Jindal Breaks Silence on Wild Card and Separation

Responding to the widespread rumours, Akanksha Jindal issued a strong public statement clarifying both her separation from Abhishek and her stance on joining Bigg Boss. Speaking to Telly Masala, she said she has no interest in entering the show as a wild card and would only participate in any reality show “on her own merit, not as someone’s ex.”

Later, Akanksha took to her social media platform to share a detailed post addressing misconceptions about her past relationship. She wrote:

“For those saying I ‘came after six years’ — please, get your facts right. We parted ways on 18th August 2023. You asked for the truth, I gave it. Now suddenly I’m the problem? If only you knew the full story, you wouldn’t mock… you’d understand. Truth doesn’t shake the innocent — only the guilty feel threatened.”

Her post went viral within hours, with fans and Bigg Boss viewers debating whether her comments were directed at Abhishek or at social media trolls. Many netizens applauded her for speaking out, while others suspected the controversy might be amplified by the show’s marketing strategy.

Baseer Ali’s Possible Re-Entry in Bigg Boss 19

Another major topic among fans is the rumoured comeback of Baseer Ali, who was recently evicted along with Nehal Chudasama in a shocking double elimination.

In an interview with FilmyGyan, Baseer shared his perspective on his exit:

“They eliminated me to use my audience for a spicy week and then brought a new representative in a different way. But the showmakers know what they want. Right now, I feel I don’t fit into the story Bigg Boss is currently running.”

However, Baseer also revealed that he is under a contract that could require him to re-enter the show if the makers decide, leaving fans hopeful for a dramatic comeback.

All Housemates Nominated: A Shocking Twist

In a newly released promo, Bigg Boss 19 revealed that all contestants are nominated for eviction this week. The decision came after Captain Mridul Tiwari chose not to punish Abhishek and Ashnoor for a rule violation, prompting Bigg Boss to penalize the entire house instead.

The nominations have created intense tension among the housemates, with contestants like Kunika Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Shahbaz Badesha, and Gaurav Khanna seen clashing over the fairness of the decision.

Akanksha Jindal’s Statement Adds New Emotional Arc to Bigg Boss

While Akanksha has made it clear she isn’t joining the show, her emotional post and Salman Khan’s remarks have added a fresh emotional arc to the ongoing season. The blurred lines between real-life relationships and on-screen drama have once again made Bigg Boss 19 the most talked-about reality show of the year.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss 19

Viewers can stream Bigg Boss 19 episodes on JioCinema’s 24-hour Live Channel and catch the daily episodes at 9:00 PM on JioCinema and 10:30 PM on Colors TV.

About Abhishek Bajaj

Before his Bigg Boss journey,Abhishek Bajaj appeared in several popular projects including Student of the Year 2 (2019), Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Babli Bouncer. He began his career in television with Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi in 2011 before transitioning to films.

The current Bigg Boss 19 storyline combines personal revelations, emotional confrontations, and unpredictable twists. With all housemates nominated, and ongoing discussions around Akanksha Jindal and Baseer Ali, the show’s upcoming episodes promise high drama and a deeper look into how fame, relationships, and reality TV collide.

