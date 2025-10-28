Bigg Boss 19 Double Elimination: Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama Evicted from bigg boss 19

In a dramatic twist during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, host Salman Khan announced a shocking double elimination that left both the contestants and viewers stunned. Contestants Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were evicted from the house after receiving the least number of audience votes, marking one of the most emotional moments of the season so far.

The eviction took place on October 26, 2025, during Weekend Ka Vaar. The nominated contestants for the week were Gaurav, Baseer, Pranit, and Nehal. While Gaurav and Pranit were declared safe, Salman Khan revealed that Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama had been eliminated based on low audience votes.

The announcement came as a huge surprise, especially after viewers had witnessed growing closeness between Baseer and Nehal in recent days. The duo’s developing bond had become one of the talking points in the Bigg Boss house.

Baseer and Nehal’s Bond Inside the House

In the days leading up to the eviction, fans noticed an emotional connection between Nehal and Baseer. A recent clip from the show captured Nehal resting her head on a pillow placed on Baseer’s lap as they engaged in a heartfelt conversation. Their chemistry, laughter, and camaraderie sparked discussions among housemates and fans alike.

However, their elimination shortly after this tender moment added an emotional layer to the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, leaving several contestants teary-eyed.

Farrhana Bhatt’s Reaction to the Eviction

After Nehal’s name was announced, she broke down in tears, bidding farewell to her fellow contestants. Before leaving the house, Nehal emotionally told Farrhana Bhatt, “You broke my heart.”

Farrhana’s reaction was equally intense. Moments after Nehal’s exit, she was seen crying uncontrollably near the pool, overwhelmed by guilt and regret. While speaking to Tanya, Farrhana admitted that she had said hurtful things about Nehal and the alleged love angle with Baseer. She expressed remorse for her words, saying she never intended to create misunderstandings.

Her breakdown later turned into anger as she blamed Kunickaa Sadanand for fueling tension between her and Nehal, which she believed worsened their conflict.

Love Angle Controversy Inside the Bigg Boss House

Earlier in the week, Farrhana Bhatt had commented on Nehal and Baseer’s growing closeness, saying, “Mujhe survival ke liye love angle khelne ki zarurat nahi hai” (I don’t need to play a love angle for survival). The statement created ripples inside the house and among fans, prompting debates about genuine emotions versus game strategy in Bigg Boss 19.

The eliminations now seem to have added a new twist to this ongoing drama, with emotions running high and alliances shifting yet again.

Bigg Boss 19: A Season Full of Surprises

The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19 has already seen multiple unexpected eliminations, intense rivalries, and emotional breakdowns. With Baseer and Nehal’s double eviction, the dynamics of the house are set to change drastically as contestants regroup to face the upcoming challenges.

Fans can continue watching the drama unfold by streaming Bigg Boss 19 on JioHotstar or through OTTplay Premium, which also offers bundled access to other major streaming platforms.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss 19

Platform: JioHotstar

Host: Salman Khan

Aired on: Colors TV (Weekdays & Weekends)

The double elimination of Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama has not only shocked Bigg Boss 19 fans but also intensified emotional tensions inside the house. As the season progresses, viewers can expect more unexpected turns, shifting loyalties, and dramatic revelations in the coming weeks.

