Bigg Boss 19 Week 3 Highlights: Tasks, Fights & Eliminations

Bigg Boss 19 has entered its third week, and the drama inside the house is intensifying with every episode. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar turned out to be a roller-coaster ride of entertainment, heated confrontations, and shocking evictions. With Salman Khan missing this week, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan stepped in as host, while Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi joined to promote their upcoming film Jolly LLB 3.

Shehbaz’s Entry and Nomination Task Twist

Shehbaz’s entry earlier in the week had already spiced up the game, but the focus quickly shifted to the nomination task. Contestants were divided into pairs and asked to count exactly 19 minutes. The pairs included:

Abhishek Bajaj & Ashnoor Kaur

Pranit More & Farrhana Bhatt

Awez Darbar & Nagma Mirajkar

Gaurav Khanna & Tanya Mittal

Natalia Janoszek & Mridul Tiwari

Neelam Giri & Zeisha Quadri

Kunickaa Sadanand & Amaal Malik

However, the task saw a huge controversy.Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar were directly nominated after Abhishek Bajaj was caught helping Nagma, which violated the rules. Along with them, Natalia Janoszek and Mridul Tiwari also ended up on the nomination list.

Farah Khan’s Hard-Hitting Confrontation

Farah Khan did not hold back during her stint as the host. She openly called out Kunickaa Sadanand for her “bossy attitude” and shocking behavior of removing food from another contestant’s plate. She further slammed Kunickaa for questioning Tanya Mittal’s upbringing, stating, “None of us has the right to comment on someone’s parvarish.”

She also took Baseer Ali to task for calling fellow contestants “sh** players” and criticized Neha Chudasama, saying her actions were taking feminism “100 years back.” Despite the harsh words, Kunickaa remained unconvinced, making faces during the confrontation.

Jolly LLB 3 Courtroom Fun with Akshay & Arshad

The atmosphere lightened up when Akshay Kumar entered with a courtroom-themed task. Contestants were asked to present cases against each other, and Akshay played the role of judge. Highlights included:

Ashnoor Kaur vs. Farhana Bhatt over Ashnoor’s alleged fake sweetness, where Ashnoor won.

Tanya Mittal vs. Kunickaa Sadanand over Tanya’s “victim card,” with Akshay declaring Tanya innocent.

Later, Saurabh Shukla joined in his iconic Jolly LLB judge avatar, handing out hilarious “dhaaraayein” (sections of law). Kunickaa, Neha, and Baseer faced funny punishments in this segment, leaving housemates in splits.

“File Close” Task & Changing Bonds

Farah Khan introduced a “File Close” task, where contestants had to declare which relationships they wanted to end permanently. The outcome exposed fragile friendships and growing rivalries:

Baseer ended his bond with Neha.

Kunickaa cut ties with Gaurav.

Tanya also distanced herself from Neha.

Neha emerged as the most isolated contestant, with multiple housemates naming her, signaling her weakening position in the game.

Emotional Double Eviction

The biggest shock of the evening came during the eviction announcement. Farah Khan first named Natalia Janoszek as the evicted contestant. Just as the housemates gathered to bid her farewell, she revealed it was a double eviction, naming Nagma Mirajkar as the second ousted contestant.

The announcement left everyone stunned, especially Awez Darbar, who broke down in tears as his partner Nagma exited. The emotional moment turned even more heartfelt when Nagma kissed Awez on the cheek and said, “Chalo bahar jaake main shaadi ki tayari karti hoon.” Housemates cheered as the couple bid an emotional farewell.

While leaving, Awez expressed his disappointment, saying the show hadn’t given Nagma a fair chance to prove herself. He later kept a few of her belongings close, visibly shaken by her exit.

What’s Next in Bigg Boss 19?

The double elimination of Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar has shaken the dynamics of the house. With Shehbaz’s entry, Farah Khan’s fiery warnings, and the courtroom fun from Akshay and Arshad, the third week of Bigg Boss 19 has set the stage for even more intense drama in the days ahead.

