Bigg Boss 19 Week 9: Mridul Tiwari Becomes the New Captain of the House

Mumbai, October 21, 2025: Bigg Boss 19 has finally announced a new captain after a week without one. The much-awaited captaincy task, which will be aired in tomorrow’s episode, saw Mridul Tiwari emerge as the new leader of the house.

Captaincy Task Results: Mridul Wins Over Pranit

According to insiders, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to write down the name of the contestant they wanted to see as the next captain. Initially, the majority of votes were divided between Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari. Ultimately, Mridul secured the highest number of votes, claiming the captaincy for Week 9.

The previous week’s captaincy task had been cancelled after Gaurav Khanna and Neelam Giri broke the rules during the “Chitti Aayi Hai” task, where contestants received emotional letters from their families.

With Mridul now in charge, fans are eagerly anticipating how the house dynamics will shift and what new twists and strategies he might bring to the table.

Diwali Celebration in the Bigg Boss House

The week’s episode began with a special Diwali celebration, featuring a live performance by Altaf Raja. Contestants fully embraced the festive spirit, dancing and enjoying the musical night.

During the celebrations, Malti Chahar told Amaal Mallik that she was wearing his T-shirt, prompting Neelam Giri to share the observation with Tanya, who then passed it on to Shehbaz Badesha.

Romantic Moments and Light-Hearted Interactions

The episode also showcased budding relationships and playful interactions among contestants.

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama: The couple shared a sweet moment, with Nehal resting her head on Baseer’s lap. Kunickaa Sadanand encouraged them to live in the moment without worrying about the future. Baseer later expressed his intentions regarding their relationship to the housemates.

Farrhana Bhatt: The actress clarified that she did not want a “love angle” to define her presence in the house, expressing skepticism over Baseer’s behavior.

Kitchen Clashes and House Dynamics

Tensions arose in the kitchen as Kunickaa Sadanand confronted Gaurav Khanna over leaving spoons unwashed. Gaurav explained his approach, stating that utensils used personally should be cleaned by the user. Amaal Mallik intervened, asking Gaurav to step back.

The disagreement escalated, with Baseer and Nehal joining the argument. Farrhana sided with Gaurav, while she and Malti later clashed over kitchen responsibilities, highlighting the ongoing tension and competitive dynamics in the house.

What to Expect Next in Bigg Boss 19

With Mridul Tiwari now holding the captaincy, Week 9 promises strategic moves, shifting alliances, and potential conflicts. As the housemates navigate personal relationships, love angles, and routine tasks, fans can expect a mix of entertainment, drama, and surprises in the upcoming episodes.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Zeishan Quadri Evicted, Salman Khan’s Fiery Episode

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Who got Get Evicted This Week and How to Vote for Your Favourite Contestant