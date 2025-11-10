Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Salman Khan Slams Farrhana Bhatt for Disrespecting Gaurav Khanna’s Profession

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned into a dramatic confrontation as host Salman Khan lashed out at contestant Farrhana Bhatt for making derogatory remarks about actor Gaurav Khanna and the television industry. The episode, which aired on November 8, showcased an intense moment where Salman gave Farrhana a stern reality check and even asked her to leave the show if she felt the platform was beneath her.

Farrhana Bhatt’s Controversial Remarks Trigger Salman Khan’s Anger

A promo released by the channel ahead of the episode showed Salman visibly angry as he confronted Farrhana for using words such as “B-grade log”, “gandi naali ka keeda”, and “gawaar” during a heated argument with fellow contestant Gaurav Khanna.

Salman reprimanded her by saying,

“TV ki aukaat hi nahi hai ke aap ispe nazar aao. I am embarrassed.”

The actor-host added that he has watched Gaurav’s shows and so has his mother, calling the television star a “superstar” of the small screen.

He further told Farrhana,

“Yeh show aur yeh medium aapke liye bahut chhota hai. Open the gates, guys.”

The statement left everyone stunned, as Salman appeared to suggest that Farrhana could leave if she disrespected the industry that gave many stars—including himself and Shah Rukh Khan—their start.

Gaurav Khanna Earns Salman Khan’s Respect

During the episode, Salman Khan praised Gaurav Khanna for maintaining composure despite the insults directed at him. The Anupamaa actor’s calm demeanor earned appreciation from both Salman and the audience.

Salman said,

“Mainai Gaurav ke shows dekhe hai, meri maa ne dekhe hai. He’s a superstar of Indian television.”

The host also reminded housemates that the small screen has produced many great talents and that no one should look down upon it.

Farrhana Bhatt Breaks Down and Apologises

After the intense confrontation, Farrhana was seen breaking down in tears. She apologized to Salman Khan and Gaurav Khanna for her words, admitting that her comments were made in anger. However, Salman remained stern, warning her that such disrespect would not be tolerated inside the Bigg Boss house.

Tanya Mittal Also Faces Salman’s Wrath

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode also saw Tanya Mittal getting exposed by Salman Khan for her manipulative gameplay. The host revealed that her nomination strategy had backfired, leaving her embarrassed in front of the housemates.

Salman said,

“Tanya, aapka nomination plan waste ho gaya. Bigg Boss ne Amaal ka option hi nahi diya.”

He accused Tanya of creating unnecessary drama by pretending to have emotional bonds with co-contestants and said,

“Aapka game bas itna hai — bhaiyya se saiyaan pe jaa nahi sakte. Kya game hai aapka!”

Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri Evicted from Bigg Boss 19

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode concluded with a double eviction. Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were eliminated from the show after being in the bottom three alongside Ashnoor Kaur. Captain Pranit More was given the power to save one contestant, and he chose Ashnoor.

The eviction left Ashnoor in tears, as she shared a close bond with Abhishek inside the house.

Other Highlights: Star Guests and Special Moments

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode was packed with drama, emotions, and special appearances. The cast of De De Pyaar De 2, including Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, and Meezaan Jafri, joined Salman to promote their upcoming film. The stars performed dance numbers and interacted with the contestants.

Additionally, former cricketers Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra graced the Bigg Boss stage to celebrate India’s 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup victory, making the episode a perfect blend of entertainment and inspiration.

Salman Khan Calls Out Toxic Behavior in the House

Throughout the episode, Salman addressed multiple contestants for their behavior. He called Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt “heartless” for lacking empathy towards Pranit More during his illness. He also criticized Mridul Tiwari for aggression, Neelam Giri for gossiping, and Abhishek Bajaj for creating unnecessary controversies.

Salman ended the session with a reminder:

“Respect the platform, respect each other, and play with dignity. The audience can see everything.”

Weekend Ka Vaar Turns into a Reality Check

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 proved to be one of the most explosive ones yet. From Farrhana Bhatt’s harsh reality check to double evictions and celebrity appearances, the episode had it all.

As the season progresses, Salman Khan’s strict stance against disrespect and hypocrisy inside the house has raised the bar for accountability. Fans now await how the remaining contestants will change their game after this dramatic weekend.

