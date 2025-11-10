Bigg Boss 19: Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra Join Salman Khan to Celebrate India’s Women’s World Cup Victory

The celebrations continue for Team India’s remarkable triumph at the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. Former Indian cricketers Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra, two of the most respected figures in women’s cricket, appeared on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 to commemorate the milestone. The duo joined Salman Khan on the show’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, blending the worlds of sports and entertainment in a special segment that honored India’s victory.

This month so far has been filled with many unforgettable nights, and this was definitely one of those nights 🧿



Had such a lovely time sharing the stage with @beingsalmankhan and @anjum_chopra on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar ✨😍#BiggBoss19#SalmanKhan#WeekendKaVaarpic.twitter.com/5oB1Bb7Pb4 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) November 8, 2025

A Star-Studded Celebration on Bigg Boss 19

The episode, filmed shortly after India’s win, featured the cricket legends sharing their experiences, emotions, and insights about the Women’s World Cup journey. Both Jhulan and Anjum congratulated the national team and discussed how this victory will inspire the next generation of women cricketers.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Jhulan Goswami wrote,

The post quickly gained traction, with fans praising the heartwarming crossover between cricket and Bollywood.

India’s Long-Awaited Women’s World Cup

India’s wait for an ICC Women’s World Cup trophy finally ended after nearly two decades of close calls in 2005 and 2017. The Indian team defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a high-octane final, thanks to all-round performances from Shafali Verma (87 runs and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 runs and 5/39).

Their stunning display brought the nation together, marking a watershed moment for women’s cricket in India. Former cricketers like Jhulan and Anjum, who were present at the venue as broadcasters, joined the celebrations on the ground. A particularly emotional moment saw Jhulan embracing captain Harmanpreet Kaur after the victory, a gesture that went viral on social media.

Cricket Icons React to India’s Victory

Following the win, Jhulan Goswami took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her happiness, writing:

“The wait was long, but the joy… unmatched.”

Anjum Chopra echoed similar sentiments:

“The girls have made our dreams a reality. Here’s to a glorious new era for the #WomenInBlue.”

Both veterans highlighted how the team’s achievement symbolizes a turning point for Indian women’s cricket, paving the way for a stronger sporting future.

Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra: Trailblazers of Indian Women’s Cricket

Jhulan Goswami, one of the most celebrated fast bowlers in cricket history, retired in 2022 after a stellar two-decade-long career. She remains the highest wicket-taker in women’s ODIs with 255 wickets, and her overall tally across formats stands at 355 wickets. Her consistency and leadership helped shape the foundation for India’s current success.

Anjum Chopra, her contemporary and co-guest on Bigg Boss 19, was among the early pioneers of women’s cricket in India. She represented the country in more than 150 international matches and continues to inspire through her commentary and mentorship roles.

Their presence on Bigg Boss 19 symbolized a bridge between the sport’s glorious past and its promising future.

Salman Khan’s Heartfelt Interaction on Bigg Boss 19

Host Salman Khan extended his heartfelt congratulations to Team India during the episode. Known for his energetic presence on Bigg Boss, Salman praised the women cricketers for their hard work, resilience, and ability to make the nation proud on the world stage.

The episode also featured light-hearted interactions, quiz segments, and emotional tributes, making it one of the most memorable moments of the season.

The special episode of Bigg Boss 19 featuring Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra celebrated more than just a sports victory — it represented India’s evolving sporting culture and the rise of women’s cricket as a mainstream phenomenon.

By bringing together cricketing legends and Bollywood’s biggest star, the show captured the spirit of national pride and unity that followed India’s historic World Cup win.

