Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Who got Get Evicted This Week and How to Vote for Your Favourite Contestant

As Bigg Boss 19 heads into another high-voltage Weekend Ka Vaar, the atmosphere inside the house is more intense than ever. Eight contestants, including Amaal Malik and Ashnoor Kaur, are facing eviction this week, and with the voting lines now closed, viewers eagerly await to learn who will be leaving the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 19: Contestants Nominated for Eviction This Week

Now in its sixth week, Bigg Boss 19 has reached a crucial point in the competition. The latest round of nominations placed the following contestants in danger:

Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri, and Nehal Chudasama.

Each nominee has a dedicated fanbase, making this one of the toughest elimination rounds so far. The fate of these contestants now rests entirely in the hands of the audience, with results to be revealed during Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Salman Khan.

How to Vote for Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

Audience voting remains at the heart of Bigg Boss. It gives fans the power to decide who stays and who gets evicted, making them an active part of the show’s journey.

Voting for Bigg Boss 19 is conducted exclusively through theJioCinema app or its official website. Here’s how viewers could cast their votes when the lines were open:

Download or open the JioCinema app, or log in via the website. Search for Bigg Boss 19 or click on its banner on the homepage. Tap on the ‘Vote Now’ option, available only during open voting periods. Select your favourite contestant and submit your vote.

Drama, Twists, and Wildcards in Bigg Boss 19

Season 19 began with sixteen celebrity contestants, including popular names such as Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mudit Tiwari, and Abhishek Bajaj. Each has brought their own strategy and personality to the game, creating an engaging mix of alliances, rivalries, and unexpected friendships.

Recently, Shehbaz Badesha—brother of Shehnaaz Gill—entered the show as the first wildcard contestant. His arrival has shaken up the existing group dynamics, intensifying competition and adding more unpredictability to the house.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Malti Chahar Enters as Wildcard, Salman Teases No Elimination

The Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on October 5 was full of surprises, celebrity appearances, and playful tasks hosted by Salman Khan. Cricketer Deepak Chahar and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav joined the episode, bringing laughter and excitement.

Salman kicked off the episode with fun activities, asking contestants to dedicate songs to each other using rockets in the garden. This was followed by a guessing game where contestants identified dialogues about themselves. However, the lighthearted mood soon turned intense as Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Farrhana Bhatt, and Zeishan Quadri voiced their disappointment over gossip behind their backs. Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali also clashed, with Nehal calling Baseer a “gaddar,” while Kunickaa Sadanand upset Ashnoor Kaur by calling her “chant.”

Malti Chahar’s Entry Shakes the Game

Cricketer Deepak Chahar joined Salman on stage for a short cricket game before introducing his sister Malti Chahar as the newest wildcard contestant. Malti announced that she planned to connect with Amaal Mallik’s group, adding a new dynamic to the house. Her entry immediately shifted alliances and triggered emotional responses from the contestants.

Fake Elimination Twist and Elvish Yadav’s Segment

Salman Khan shocked the contestants by announcing the eviction of Neelam Giri and Zeishan Quadri — only to reveal moments later that it was a fake elimination. No one was evicted this week, but the prank left housemates emotional and on edge.

Elvish Yadav appeared virtually, taking part in the “Vish” task, where contestants had to offer bitter juice to the housemate they disliked the most. He also roasted Tanya Mittal for her wealth-related remarks and confronted Pranit More about his controversial statements.

The episode concluded with Pranit, Mridul, and Kunickaa discussing Tanya’s behavior, while others observed Malti’s interactions in the house following her wildcard entry. The mix of emotional conversations, humor, and high tension ensured that Bigg Boss 19 continues to dominate the entertainment charts.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Schools Housemates, Defends Amaal Mallik

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw host Salman Khan take charge with a fiery session, confronting contestants for their behaviour inside the house. The episode featured emotional moments, sharp reprimands, and candid advice, leaving the housemates visibly shaken.

Salman Khan Confronts Mridul Tiwari for His Inactivity

The episode began with Salman questioning Mridul Tiwari for his lack of participation in the house. He invited other contestants to share their views, explaining that while being calm and composed might work in the outside world, it can be seen as a weakness inside the Bigg Boss house. Mridul became emotional as Salman acknowledged his gentle nature but urged him to step up and engage more actively in the game.

Salman Addresses Tanya Mittal and Nehal Chudasama’s Rivalry

Next, Salman turned his attention to Nehal Chudasama and Tanya Mittal, pointing out their growing obsession with one another. He allowed them to confront each other directly and advised both to move past personal grudges. Salman noted that Tanya had become more visible in the show but cautioned her against crying frequently or portraying herself as a victim.

Abhishek Bajaj and Kunickaa Sadanand Face Salman’s Wrath

Salman then confronted Abhishek Bajaj for provoking Amaal Mallik while he was unwell. He reminded Abhishek of his actions — sitting on Amaal’s bed, making noise, and deliberately trying to elicit a reaction — and stated that the rest of the house believed he was in the wrong.

The host also clarified the recent “sursuri” misunderstanding, explaining that Kunickaa Sadanand had misinterpreted Amaal’s words. Salman revealed that Amaal was referring to Abhishek, not Ashnoor Kaur, which triggered the unnecessary confrontation. He scolded Kunickaa for spreading confusion and reminded everyone that Abhishek’s aggression, not Amaal’s, escalated the issue.

Salman further called out Ashnoor for reacting to a situation that didn’t involve her and accused Kunickaa of fuelling the conflict. He warned Abhishek not to let trivial comments influence his actions inside the house.

Salman Khan Defends Amaal Mallik, Calls Out Housemates

In one of the most intense moments of the episode, Salman directly accused Kunickaa of lying when she denied her remarks about Amaal. He reprimanded her and others for dragging Amaal’s personal life and mental health struggles into conversations. As Amaal broke down in tears, Salman expressed support for him and appreciated the strength he had shown in dealing with emotional challenges.

He also labelled Ashnoor as “arrogant” for her tone with Bigg Boss and reprimanded Zeishan Quadri for calling the show “bakwas.” Salman made it clear that constructive criticism from him should never be weaponized against another contestant.

Aftermath and a Promise of More Drama

Once Salman exited the stage, Kunickaa declared she would not apologise to Amaal, while Tanya told Ashnoor and Abhishek that they had been manipulated by Kunickaa into siding against the singer. The episode closed with Salman teasing that something “wild” would happen in the next installment of Weekend Ka Vaar, leaving both contestants and viewers curious about the upcoming twist.

