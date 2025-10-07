Malti Chahar: Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard Contestant and Sister of Cricketer Deepak Chahar

Malti Chahar has created a buzz in the Bigg Boss 19 house after entering as a wildcard contestant. Her entry, described by host Salman Khan as the “second powerplay,” immediately drew attention from the housemates, sparking gossip and speculation about her alliances and personality. Known earlier as the “mystery girl” for her appearances during IPL matches, Malti is now stepping into the reality TV spotlight, and her presence is already making an impact.

Family Background and Early Life

Malti Chahar is the sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar. Their father, Lokendra Singh Chahar, served in the Indian Air Force, which meant the family moved frequently during her childhood. Born in Agra, Malti completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Agra, and later earned a degree in software engineering from the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow.

Her brother Deepak Chahar played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for seven years and was picked by the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 for ₹9.25 crore. Deepak made a special appearance on Bigg Boss 19 to support Malti during her entry.

Rise to Fame: From IPL “Mystery Girl” to Social Media Personality

Malti first gained public attention during IPL 2018 when she was spotted cheering for the CSK. Her smile and enthusiastic presence earned her the nickname “mystery girl.” She became widely recognized after posting a photo with MS Dhoni in March 2018, writing about meeting the “Captain Cool” and describing him as “an awesome person and a sweetheart.” Malti has maintained her admiration for Dhoni, often sharing throwback photos and birthday wishes on social media.

Career in Entertainment

Malti Chahar began her journey in the entertainment industry through beauty pageants, securing the second runner-up title in Femina Miss India Delhi 2014 and winning the Miss Photogenic award. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Genius and has since appeared in films such as Sada Viah Hoya Ji (2022), Maa O Meri Maa (2025), and Ishq Pashmina (2022), where she played the role of Omisha.

Beyond acting, Malti has explored direction and production. She wrote and directed the short film O Maaeri and maintains a strong social media presence, with over a million followers on Instagram.

Bigg Boss 19 Entry and House Dynamics

Malti Chahar’s entry into Bigg Boss 19 immediately created waves in the house. While most contestants welcomed her, Tanya Mittal appeared visibly unsettled. Tanya commented on Malti’s looks and seemed jealous of the attention Malti received from other housemates.

During one exchange, Tanya bragged about her travels and lifestyle, attempting to impress Malti. Malti responded calmly, countering Tanya’s claims and highlighting inconsistencies in her statements. In another instance, Malti expressed interest in joining Amaal’s group, but Tanya dismissed her request, making comments about Malti’s age.

Confrontation with Tanya Mittal

The tension between Malti and Tanya escalated in a recent nomination task. Malti pushed Tanya into the pool, leaving her in tears, and later confronted her about her behavior. Malti called out Tanya’s inconsistency, pointing out that videos showed her wearing miniskirts despite claims of only wearing sarees, and questioned the authenticity of her struggles. This confrontation has made Tanya increasingly defensive and wary of Malti, signaling a potential ongoing rivalry in the house.

Public and Social Media Reaction

Malti’s entry has already sparked discussion online. Fans are intrigued by her personality, social media presence, and bold approach to house dynamics. Many view her as a strong contender who can influence alliances and shake up the game in Bigg Boss 19.

Conclusion: Malti Chahar’s Impact on Bigg Boss 19

Malti Chahar, with her background in sports fandom, acting, and social media influence, has quickly become one of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss 19. Her confident personality and fearless approach to house dynamics, especially her ongoing interactions with Tanya Mittal, suggest she could be a game-changer in the season. As the show progresses, Malti’s strategies, alliances, and public appeal will likely determine her trajectory in the competition.

Also Read:

Who Is Rukmini Vasanth? Meet the Rising Star of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1