Who Is Rukmini Vasanth? Meet the Rising Star of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

Rukmini Vasanth, the actress who plays Princess Kanakavathi in Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, is making waves across India after the film’s Pan-India release. Her captivating performance and striking screen presence have quickly made her a fan favorite, with many calling her the “national crush.” As audiences continue to praise her portrayal, let’s take a closer look at her journey, background, and achievements.

Early Life and Background

Born in Bengaluru, Rukmini Vasanth comes from a family of remarkable legacy. Her father, Colonel Vasanth Venugopal, was Karnataka’s first recipient of the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award. He was martyred in 2007 while leading a counter-infiltration operation at Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. Her mother, Subhashini Vasanth, is an acclaimed Bharatanatyam dancer and social worker who established a foundation to support war widows in Karnataka.

Rukmini completed her schooling at Army School, Air Force School, and Centre for Learning in Bengaluru. Later, she pursued acting at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, refining her skills in theatre and performance.

Acting Career and Breakthrough Roles

Rukmini made her film debut in 2019 with the Kannada thriller Birbal, where her performance was widely appreciated. She went on to star in films like Madrasi, Bagheera, and ACE, showcasing her versatility across genres.

Her breakthrough came in 2023 with the two-part romantic drama Sapta Saagaradaache Ello, which earned her the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress – Kannada. The role established her as one of the most talented new-generation actresses in South Indian cinema.

In 2025, Rukmini took her stardom to new heights with Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty. Her portrayal of Princess Kanakavathi, a strong and dignified royal figure, has been lauded for its emotional depth and grace.

Rukmini Vasanth in Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

In Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, Rukmini stars alongside Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah. The film, written and directed by Shetty, serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara and is set nearly a thousand years before the events of the original story.

The film explores the mystical land of Kantara, delving into the conflict between the Kantara tribe and the Bangara kingdom. Rukmini’s character, Princess Kanakavathi, plays a pivotal role as the custodian of the kingdom’s treasury and a key figure in the unfolding drama.

Audiences have praised her nuanced performance, with many calling her scenes “show-stealers.” Her natural screen presence and expressive acting have cemented her place as one of the most promising talents in Indian cinema today.

Upcoming Projects

After the success of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, Rukmini is set to star in Toxic, the upcoming film featuring Yash, Kiara Advani, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is scheduled for release next year and is already among the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema.

Box Office Success of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

The film opened to a massive response at the box office, collecting Rs 61.85 crore on its opening day. It continued strong with Rs 43.65 crore on the second day and Rs 55 crore on the third, taking its total to Rs 162.85 crore within three days of release.

The movie has become the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025, surpassing Su From So’s lifetime earnings of Rs 92 crore. Its strong performance across multiple languages has solidified its position as a Pan-India blockbuster.

Rukmini Vasanth’s journey from theatre training in London to becoming one of Kannada cinema’s most admired stars is a testament to her talent and dedication. With her royal portrayal in Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and an impressive lineup of upcoming projects, she is undoubtedly a rising star to watch.

Rooted in heritage yet modern in appeal, Rukmini embodies the perfect blend of grace, strength, and artistry—qualities that are sure to define her career in the years ahead.

Also Read:

Ashley Hollis Wins Big Brother 27: $750,000 Prize, Bio & 6 Facts to Know