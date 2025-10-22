Meet the Richest Bigg Boss 19 Contestants: Net Worth, Income, and Lavish Lifestyle

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, continues to dominate reality television with its blend of drama, emotions, and unexpected twists. This season features 16 contestants, including a few wildcards, raising the entertainment quotient inside the house. Beyond the controversies and challenges, fans are curious about the wealth and lifestyle of their favorite contestants. Here’s a detailed look at the richest Bigg Boss 19 contestants this season, including their net worth, weekly earnings, and sources of income.

1. Amaal Mallik – Wealthiest Contestant of the Season

Net Worth: Rs 25–30 crore

Weekly Earnings: Rs 8.75 lakh (Approx. Rs 1.25 lakh per day)

Profession: Singer and Music Composer

Amaal Mallik tops the wealth list for Bigg Boss 19 contestants. The popular singer and composer has accumulated significant wealth from his music career and brand endorsements. His luxurious lifestyle inside and outside the house reflects his status as the season’s highest-earning participant.

2. Gaurav Khanna – Highest Paid Contestant

Net Worth: Rs 15–18 crore

Weekly Earnings: Rs 17.5 lakh (Approx. Rs 2.5 lakh per day)

Profession: Television Actor

Television actor Gaurav Khanna, known for his role in Anupamaa and as a Celebrity MasterChef winner, is reportedly the highest-paid contestant this season. His substantial earnings are a reflection of his extensive experience and popularity in the TV industry.

3. Tanya Mittal – Social Media Star and Spiritual Influencer

Net Worth: Rs 12–15 crore

Profession: Influencer, Content Creator

Tanya Mittal, known for her social media presence and spiritual content, boasts an impressive net worth. While earlier reports cited her wealth as Rs 2 crore, current estimates suggest a figure between Rs 12–15 crore. She is known for her lavish lifestyle and love for premium food, including baklawa from Dubai.

4. Kunickaa Sadanand – Actress and Lawyer

Net Worth: Rs 8–10 crore

Profession: Actress, Lawyer

Kunickaa Sadanand brings a diverse portfolio to the Bigg Boss house. Apart from her acting career in films and TV, she practices law and is involved in multiple social causes. Her net worth reflects a combination of her entertainment career and professional work outside the house.

5. Zeishan Quadri – Actor, Writer, and Director

Net Worth: Rs 6–7 crore

Profession: Actor, Writer, Director

Zeishan Quadri, famed for his work in Gangs of Wasseypur, has earned a respectable net worth through his multifaceted career in acting, writing, directing, and various OTT projects. His presence in the Bigg Boss 19 house brings a mix of experience and storytelling talent.

6. Awez Darbar – Choreographer and Influencer

Net Worth: Rs 5–12 crore

Weekly Earnings: Rs 6 lakh

Profession: Choreographer, Social Media Influencer

Although Awez Darbar has already exited the Bigg Boss 19 house, his popularity continues to grow. Known for his choreography and brand collaborations, he earns an estimated Rs 6 lakh per week, making him one of the wealthiest contestants in terms of social media influence.

Luxury and Lifestyle Inside Bigg Boss 19

The Bigg Boss 19 contestants are not just competing for the grand prize; their lavish lifestyles, brand collaborations, and professional achievements make them fascinating to watch. From Amaal Mallik’s high-end living to Tanya Mittal’s influencer lifestyle and Gaurav Khanna’s celebrity status, the season brings together a diverse group of rich and talented individuals.

As the season progresses, viewers are eager to see how their wealth and influence impact the house dynamics, alliances, and strategies, adding another layer of intrigue to the show.

Bigg Boss 19 is a mix of drama, strategy, and high-profile personalities. The wealthiest contestants, including Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, and Tanya Mittal, not only bring entertainment but also showcase the diverse income sources and luxury lifestyles that keep fans engaged. With the season in full swing, these contestants are proving that Bigg Boss is not just a game of survival but also a platform for the rich and influential to shine.

