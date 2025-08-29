Who is Farhana Bhat in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Farhana Bhat is one of the most talked-about contestants in Bigg Boss 19 (2025). An actress, national-level Taekwondo champion, and peace activist from Kashmir, Farhana has already captured the audience’s attention. Fans can expect a strong, bold personality and a competitive spirit that promises excitement inside the Bigg Boss house.

Farhana Bhat Biography & Early Life

Full Name: Farhana Bhat (also spelled Farrhana Bhatt)

Date of Birth: 15 March 1997

Age (2025): 28 Years

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Hometown: Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Family: Raised by her mother and grandfather after her father left when she was an infant. She has two sisters, Soliha Bhat and Fiza Bhat.

Farhana grew up in a conservative Kashmiri Muslim household with cultural restrictions, but her mother and grandfather supported her acting ambitions. Despite societal challenges, she pursued her passion for acting and performing arts.

Education:

Bachelor’s in Mass Communication & Journalism from Government College for Women, Srinagar

Diploma in Acting from Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares, Mumbai

Trained in theatre workshops specializing in the Navarasas (9 emotions)

Farhana Bhat Career Highlights

Film Debut: 2016 – Sunshine Music Tours & Travels with Sunny Kaushal

Breakthrough Films:

Laila Majnu (2018) as Jasmeet

Notebook (2019) as Dolly

Web & OTT Projects:

The Freelancer (Disney+ Hotstar, 2023)

India’s Brave Chapter 2 (Amazon miniTV, 2024)

Country of Blind (2023)

Heaven of Hindustan (2023, travel documentary)

Music Videos & Other Work:

Featured in music videos with T-Series, Speed Records, and Zee Music

Participated in theatre workshops to refine acting

Passionate self-taught dancer

Achievements:

5-time national Taekwondo champion, making her one of the most unique Bigg Boss contestants

Recognized as a role model for young Kashmiri women

Farhana became popular for her bold on-screen presence and her determination to break cultural barriers.

Why Did Farhana Bhat Join Bigg Boss 19?

Farhana joined Bigg Boss 19 to represent Kashmiri youth on a national platform, showcase her strong personality, and potentially expand her career in entertainment. Fans expect her to be fiery, competitive, and outspoken, adding drama, energy, and inspiration inside the house.

Farhana Bhat in Bigg Boss 19 Journey (Updated Weekly)

Farhana has been evicted by the housemates, but she is still in the Bigg Boss house, hidden in the secret room. While the other contestants believe she’s out of the game, she is likely to make a dramatic return during Weekend Ka Vaar. Stay tuned for more updates!

Farhana Bhat Age, Family, and Personal Life

Age: 28 years

Birthday: 15 March 1997

Family: Mother, grandfather, and two sisters – Soliha Bhat & Fiza Bhat

Marital Status: Unmarried

Hobbies: Dance, martial arts, pets (loves cats)

Where to Follow Farhana Bhat on Instagram & Social Media-

Instagram: @farrhana_bhatt

X (Twitter): @Farrhana_bhatt

Facebook: Farhana Bhat

She frequently shares posts about acting projects, martial arts practice, and personal moments with her cat.

Why is Farhana Bhat Famous?

Farhana is famous for heracting career, Taekwondo achievements, and bold personality. Her performances in films like Laila Majnu and Notebook, along with appearances in web series and music videos, have made her a household name among Indian audiences. Her unique blend of talent, activism, and sportsmanship sets her apart from other contestants.

Farhana Bhat has quickly become a fan favorite in Bigg Boss 19 due to her bold personality, inspiring journey, and competitive spirit. Whether she becomes the ultimate winner or not, she continues to make a mark as a strong and fearless contestant.

FAQ Q. Who is Farhana Bhat in Bigg Boss 19? A. Farhana Bhat is an actress, national-level Taekwondo champion, and peace activist from Kashmir, participating in Bigg Boss 19. Q. Why is Farhana Bhat famous? A. She is known for her acting career, martial arts achievements, music videos, and as a bold, outspoken figure representing Kashmiri youth. Q. What is the age of Farhana Bhat? A. 28 years (as of 2025)

