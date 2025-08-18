Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha Promo Out: Pre-Show Brings Drama, Fun, and Emotional Stories

The excitement around Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is at an all-time high as the makers have dropped the first promo of its pre-show, Agnipariksha. Streaming exclusively on JioHotstar, this special segment will finalize the commoners who will join celebrities inside the Bigg Boss house. With a unique mix of drama, emotions, and entertainment, the pre-show promises a gripping lead-up to the main event.

What is Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Agnipariksha?

Advertisment

Unlike previous seasons, this year, the makers have introduced Agnipariksha, a pre-show designed to test aspiring contestants. Hosted by the dynamic Sreemukhi, the pre-show brings together an exciting panel of judges — Navdeep, Abhijeet, and Bindu Madhavi — who will decide which commoners make it to the main house.

Contestants include people from diverse walks of life, such as:

An athlete

An elderly woman

A differently-abled participant

Social media influencers

They are put through challenging tasks, with the judges signaling approval with a green flag or rejection with a red flag. The format mixes light-hearted entertainment with touching personal stories, making the selection process both engaging and emotional.

45 Raw Rebels ⚡ 3 Grand Masters 👑 1 Agnipariksha 🔥

One battle for survival. One shot at glory! 💪



The BIGG before the BIGGEST… #Biggboss9Agnipariksha starts from Aug 22nd to Sep 5th exclusively on #JioHotstar#BiggbossTelugu9#Biggboss9Agniparikshapic.twitter.com/zaPVWEY7nP — Starmaa (@StarMaa) August 17, 2025

Celebrity Touch and Guest Appearances

The promo also features actor Teja Sajja, who makes a special appearance to promote his upcoming film Mirai. His presence adds an extra layer of star power to the already buzzing pre-show.

Premiere Dates

Agnipariksha Pre-Show: Streams from August 22, 2025, on JioHotstar

Main Show Premiere: Begins September 7, 2025, with Akkineni Nagarjuna returning as the host

Interestingly, Nagarjuna is also reported to have a hand in the final selection of contestants, making his involvement deeper this season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Double the Drama

The excitement doesn’t stop at Agnipariksha. The official promo for Bigg Boss 9 Telugu unveiled a massive twist — the introduction of a “double house, double dose” format.

The teaser features Nagarjuna, looking sharp in an all-black outfit, alongside comedian Vennela Kishore. With his signature wit, Kishore attempts to negotiate with Bigg Boss, only to be shocked by Nagarjuna’s revelation:

“This time, it’s very tough. Double house, double dose. That’s why I’ve changed Bigg Boss itself!”

The promo ends with the tagline:

“This time, it’s not chess, it’s war.”

This hints at a season packed with high-stakes drama, strategy, and conflict like never before.

Why Agnipariksha Stands Out

First-time commoners will compete directly with celebrities. Judges and hosts with Bigg Boss experience add credibility. Emotional backstories of contestants bring relatability. Pre-show creates hype even before the main season begins.

With Agnipariksha bringing real-life stories, emotional journeys, and high-energy performances, and the double house twist promising unparalleled drama, Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is gearing up to be a game-changer. As fans count down to its September premiere, the pre-show on August 22 is sure to set the stage for one of the most talked-about seasons yet.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 - Premiere Date, Contestant List, Time, Theme, and More