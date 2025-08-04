Advertisment
Entertainment

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 - Premiere Date, Contestant List, Time, Theme, and More

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 kicked off on August 3, 2025, with Mohanlal returning as the host. The show features 19 contestants, including actors, influencers, and real-life couples, competing in an intense and dramatic environment.

Abhilasha Pathak
Updated On
New Update
The wait is finally over! Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has officially launched, bringing back the thrill, drama, and unpredictable entertainment the show is famous for. Hosted by superstar Mohanlal for the seventh consecutive season, the reality show premiered on August 3, 2025, at 7 PM on Asianet, with a 24x7 live stream available on JioCinema.

This season promises to be bigger and bolder, featuring a diverse set of 19 contestants, ranging from popular celebrities to influential digital creators and even ground-breaking real-life couples. Here’s everything you need to know about the much-awaited season.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 - Premiere Date, Time & Streaming Details

  • Launch Date: August 3, 2025

  • Time: 7:00 PM IST

  • Channel: Asianet

  • 24x7 Live Streaming: JioCinema

Host

Veteran actor Mohanlal returns as the charismatic host for Season 7, promising his signature wit, stern guidance, and emotional empathy as he navigates the contestants through another rollercoaster season.

Confirmed Contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

Contestant Name Profession/Notability
Appani Sarath Actor, Angamaly Diaries fame
Gizele Thakral Model, ex-Bigg Boss Hindi contestant
Shaithya Santhosh Lawyer & Content Creator
Aneesh TA Writer, Vlogger, Orator
Kalabhavan Sariga Mimicry Artist & Comedian
Renu Sudhi Model, Widow of comedian Kollam Sudhi
Abhisree TV Actor, Mizhirandilum
Akbar Khan Singer, Star Singer fame
Munshi Ranjeet Comedian & Actor
Aryan Kathuria Model, Cricketer, Reality Show Star
Oneal Sabu Lawyer & Food Vlogger (FC Boy)
RJ Bincy Radio Jockey & TV Anchor
Sarika Influencer, Host of ‘Hot Seat’
Adhila & Noora LGBTQ+ Couple, Cybersecurity Analysts
Binny Sebastian Doctor-turned-Actress, Geetha Govindam
Shanavas Shanu TV Actor (Rudran, Indran)
Anumol Actress, Star Magic, Kerala TV Award winner
Nevin Cappresious Fashion Choreographer, Entrepreneur
Rena Fathima Influencer, Fashion & Travel Content Creator

From actors and comedians to digital creators and social activists, the lineup reflects a rich mix of talent and diversity that’s expected to ignite some serious fireworks in the house.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Theme and Concept

While the makers have kept the theme under wraps, speculation is rife that Season 7 will explore a ‘Heaven vs. Hell’ or a ‘Jungle Survival’ concept. The promos offer a cryptic glimpse—one of which humorously recreates a scene from Aniyathipraavu, only for Mohanlal to step in and warn viewers that the Bigg Boss house is no place for sentimental tricks. This sets the tone for a high-stakes, emotionally charged, and rule-heavy season.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Promo Highlights

In one of the most talked-about promos, a nostalgic brother-sister scene from Aniyathipraavu plays out before Mohanlal hilariously interjects, “Ith emotional tricksinte sthalam alla,” hinting that this season won’t be an easy emotional ride. It teases a fierce environment where only the sharpest minds and strongest hearts will survive.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: What To Expect

  • More drama and dynamic twists

  • Powerful personalities clashing and bonding

  • Hidden talents and emotional backstories

  • A balance of humor, heart, and high-voltage conflict

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is already living up to its buzz with a bold lineup and intriguing promo strategy. With Mohanlal at the helm, an eclectic mix of contestants, and the promise of an exciting theme, the show is set to be one of the most gripping seasons yet.

So, whether you’re in it for the drama, the tasks, or the heartfelt journeys, don’t miss a moment—tune in daily and catch the live updates on JioCinema!

FAQs

Q1. Who is hosting Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7?
Mohanlal is returning as the host for the seventh consecutive time.

Q2. When did Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 premiere?
The show premiered on August 3, 2025, at 7 PM on Asianet.

Q3. Where can I watch Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 online?
You can catch the 24/7 live feed on JioCinema.

Q4. How many contestants are there in this season?
19 confirmed contestants are participating in the show.

Q5. What is the rumored theme of this season?
The buzz suggests a Heaven vs. Hell or Jungle theme, though nothing is officially confirmed yet.

