Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Contestants with Photos (Rumoured)

With each new season of Bigg Boss Kannada, fans eagerly anticipate which celebrities will be entering the house. Season 11 promises to bring a diverse lineup of popular actors and TV personalities from the Kannada entertainment industry. While the official list has yet to be confirmed, several names are already being speculated, with some well-known faces from films and television rumored to participate. From beloved actors like Kiran Raj and Haripriya to emerging stars like Gauthami Jadav and Aishwarya Sindhogi, this season could be a thrilling mix of talent. Fans are particularly excited to see how these personalities will interact in the competitive and unpredictable environment of the Bigg Boss house.
Haripriya
A popular actress in Kannada cinema, Haripriya has starred in numerous successful films and is known for her strong screen presence.
Bhavana Menon
Another well-known actress, Bhavana has worked in various South Indian film industries and has a reputation for her impactful performances.
Abhimanyu Kashinath
A TV personality and actor, Abhimanyu has appeared in several TV dramas and reality shows.
Kiran Raj
An actor known for his roles in TV shows and movies. He has a significant fan following due to his versatile acting skills.
Dharma Keerthiraj
An actor with a significant fan base, Dharma is known for his work in Kannada films and TV shows.
Gauthami Jadav
An actress and TV star, Gauthami is known for her roles in popular Kannada TV serials.
Trivikram
An actor known for his work in TV dramas, Trivikram has a loyal fan following.
Asha Bhatt
A model and actress, Asha has participated in beauty pageants and has acted in a few films.
Bhavya Gowda
A TV actress known for her roles in various Kannada serials.
Aishwarya Sindhogi
An actress and singer, Aishwarya has showcased her talents in both acting and music.