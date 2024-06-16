Varun Dhawan Shares First Photo of Daughter on Father's Day

Varun Dhawan, renowned for his roles in films like "Bhediya," is celebrating his inaugural Father's Day after joyously welcoming a baby girl earlier this month.
The actor, eagerly anticipated in upcoming projects such as "Baby John" and "Citadel," took to social media to share a heartfelt moment with his newborn daughter and another with his beloved pet. This marks a significant occasion as it is the first time Varun has publicly unveiled a picture of his baby girl.
In an accompanying caption, Varun expressed his gratitude and reflected on the teachings of his father, emphasizing the importance of dedicating oneself to family responsibilities. He wrote, "Happy Father's Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so I'll be doing just that. Couldn't be happier to be a girl dad."
The announcement drew a flurry of affectionate responses from Varun's industry colleagues, with Parineeti Chopra, who previously collaborated with him on the song "Jaaneman Aah," playfully commenting, "Girl daddd VD, badaa ho gaya re tu." Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her joy with heart emojis, underscoring the warmth and camaraderie within the film fraternity.
Varun Dhawan recently shared the news of his daughter's birth through an endearing Instagram video featuring his pet dog Joey. The video depicted Joey seated in a parachute with the caption, "Welcome lil' sis," followed by the announcement, "Our baby girl is here." The new parents, Varun and Natasha, conveyed their overwhelming happiness and appealed for privacy during this special time.
In a subsequent post confirming the arrival of their daughter, Varun Dhawan thanked well-wishers for their support and good wishes. The post garnered an outpouring of congratulatory messages from Bollywood stars such as Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh, and others, highlighting the industry's unity in celebrating Varun's new role as a father.
Amidst his personal milestones, Varun Dhawan continues to be active professionally. He recently made a cameo appearance in Aditya Sarpotdar's film "Munjya," where he featured in a humorous post-credits scene alongside co-star Abhishek Banerjee. Additionally, Varun was last seen in "Bawaal," sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor, showcasing his versatility and enduring popularity in the film industry.
As Varun Dhawan embarks on this new chapter of fatherhood, fans and colleagues alike await eagerly for more updates and continue to shower him and Natasha with love and well-wishes during this special time in their lives.