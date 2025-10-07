Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Contestants List: Meet All 19 Participants

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 is finally here, bringing new contestants, drama, and entertainment for fans. Hosted by the ever-charismatic Kiccha Sudeep, this season promises a thrilling mix of personalities from diverse backgrounds. The show premiered on September 28, 2025, and is available to watch on Colors Kannada and JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Full List of Contestants

Sudhir Balraj (Cockroach Sudhi)

Popularly known as Cockroach Sudhi, he entered the house as the mysterious “Mask Man.” His unique entry created excitement among fans right from the premiere episode.

Raashika Shetty

Raashika is a film actress and model who made her debut in Yogaraj Bhat’s Manada Kadalu (2025). Her charming screen presence has already earned her a loyal fan following.

RJ Amith Pawar

A popular radio jockey from Bengaluru, Amith is best known for his show By 2 Maathu on Radio Mirchi. He has also hosted multiple TED Talks events and is known for his witty conversations.

Karibasappa

A national-level bodybuilder, Karibasappa brings his discipline and determination to the Bigg Boss house. He’s one of the most respected names in Indian bodybuilding.

Spandana Somanna

Known for playing Sathiya in Karimani, Spandana is a rising television star with a vibrant personality and active social media presence.

Ashwini

Famous for her lead role as Lakshmi in Muddulakshmi, Ashwini has impressed audiences with her strong performances in Kannada television dramas.

Ashwini Gowda

A well-known actress and pro-Kannada activist, Ashwini Gowda is recognized for promoting the Kannada language and culture through her work.

Dhruvanth Talwar

Dhruvanth left his corporate job to follow his passion for acting. His notable work includes the TV serial O Muddumanase, which earned him widespread recognition.

Mallu Nipanal

A Kannada folk singer celebrated for his Janapada music, Mallu Nipanal rose to fame with songs like Na Driver Ni Nanna Lover, earning a strong rural fan base.

Chandraprabha

An actor and comedian, Chandraprabha is loved for his humor and magnetic screen presence. He adds a comic edge to the Bigg Boss lineup.

Abhishek Shrikanth

Abhishek made his television debut with Lakshana and quickly became a household name. His strong on-screen persona makes him a tough contender this season.

Gill Nata

Known for roles in Langoti Man and 1st Day 1st Show, Gill is a rising star who also showcased his comedic timing in Comedy Kiladis Season 4.

Kavya Shaiva

Kavya gained popularity for her role as Sumana in Kendasampige. She began her career with Bhoomi Thayane and is now one of the industry’s promising young talents.

Jhanvi

An actress, video jockey, and anchor, Jhanvi is a versatile talent who has worked in several TV shows and films, including Adhipatra.

Mallamma (Mātina Malli)

A social media personality from Haali village, Mallamma became an internet sensation with her unfiltered reels about rural life. Her candidness has made her a fan favorite.

Rakshitha Shetty

Rakshitha is a social media influencer with a flair for cooking and lifestyle content. Her charm and confidence will likely shine inside the Bigg Boss house.

Dog Satish

A high-profile dog breeder, Satish gained fame for owning a rare wolf-dog reportedly worth ₹20 crore. His unique background makes him one of the most intriguing contestants this season.

Manju Bhashini

Renowned for her portrayal of Baddi Bangaramma in Puttakkana Makkalu, Manju brings experience and strong screen presence to the competition.

Dhanush Gowda

A young actor known for Geetha and Nooru Janmaku, Dhanush is admired for his natural performances and down-to-earth personality.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 on OTT

The show premiered on September 28, 2025, and can be streamed on Colors Kannada and JioHotstar. With 19 contestants battling it out under one roof and Kiccha Sudeep as the host, this season promises high-voltage drama, emotions, and endless entertainment.

