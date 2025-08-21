Bigg Boss Almost Winners: 14 Runner-Ups Who Missed the Trophy but Won Hearts

Bigg Boss, which started in 2006, has grown into one of India’s biggest reality TV shows, known for its drama, controversies, and star-studded contestants. Over the years, the show has produced several winners who walked away with the coveted trophy. But along with them, some equally strong runner-ups gave tough competition, won massive fan followings, yet narrowly missed victory.

Big Boss contestants who are Runners up and worth remembering in their Big Boss journey

Season 1 (2007) – Carol Gracias

Rahul Roy became the first-ever Bigg Boss winner, while model Carol Gracias stood as the runner-up. Despite her popularity and strong presence, she couldn’t gather enough votes in the final stage.

Season 2 (2008) – Raja Chaudhary

Ashutosh Kaushik claimed the trophy in Season 2. Actor Raja Chaudhary, known as Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband, had a dramatic stint inside the house but eventually lost out on the audience’s support.

Season 3 (2009) – Pravesh Rana

The season saw Vindu Dara Singh win, but actor Pravesh Rana had his share of fans backing him. Despite playing smartly, he couldn’t garner enough votes when it mattered the most.

Season 4 (2010) – The Great Khali (Dalip Singh Rana)

The finale had an unexpected face-off between Shweta Tiwari and wrestler The Great Khali. While Shweta emerged victorious, Khali, despite his towering presence and fame, failed to bag the trophy.

Season 5 (2011) – Mahek Chahal

Actress Mahek Chahal came very close to winning Season 5. However, Juhi Parmar’s immense popularity edged her out in the finale.

Season 6 (2012) – Imam Siddique

The finale was between Imam Siddique and Urvashi Dholakia, with Urvashi clinching the trophy. Imam, remembered for his quirky antics and dramatic presence, walked away as runner-up and even earned the title “Mr. Manoranjan.”

Season 7 (2013) – Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa Mukerji fought neck-and-neck with Gauahar Khan. While Gauahar won the season, Tanishaa’s journey was appreciated, though her closeness with co-contestant Armaan Kohli raised many eyebrows.

Season 8 (2014) – Karishma Tanna

This season was all about Gautam Gulati, who emerged as a fan favorite and eventual winner. Karishma Tanna gave tough competition but couldn’t surpass Gautam’s massive popularity.

Season 9 (2015) – Rishabh Sinha

Prince Narula, who went on to dominate Indian reality shows, won Season 9. Actor Rishabh Sinha showed consistent effort and became a finalist but missed the ultimate title.

Season 10 (2016) – Bani J

Manveer Gurjar created history by becoming the first commoner winner of Bigg Boss. MTV Roadies star Bani J, known for her emotional strength and authenticity, finished as runner-up and was highly praised for her stint.

Season 11 (2017) – Hina Khan

Television diva Hina Khan was widely expected to win, thanks to her fan following and bold stance on issues. However, Shilpa Shinde’s strategies and charm won over the audience, making Hina settle for the runner-up position.

Season 12 (2018) – S. Sreesanth

Cricketer S. Sreesanth surprised everyone by making it to the finale. His bond with winner Dipika Kakar was the highlight of the season, but Dipika’s strong game eventually saw her take home the trophy.

Season 13 (2019) – Asim Riaz

This was one of the most intense seasons in Bigg Boss history. Sidharth Shukla won the title, but Asim Riaz gave him a tough fight. Their friendship-turned-rivalry kept audiences hooked, and Asim left a lasting mark despite finishing second.

Season 14 (2020) – Rahul Vaidya

Rubina Dilaik won Season 14 with her strong opinions and confidence. Singer Rahul Vaidya, admired for his music and straightforwardness, came close to victory but had to settle as runner-up.

Bigg Boss has always been unpredictable. Sometimes, the audience votes in favor of strategists, and other times they root for those who wear their hearts on their sleeves. While only one contestant gets the trophy, many runner-ups—from Carol Gracias to Rahul Vaidya—proved that not winning doesn’t mean losing. Their popularity after the show stands testimony to the fact that they, too, became household names.

