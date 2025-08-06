Akbar Khan in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Akbar Khan's Melodious Journey from Reality Shows to the Bigg Boss House

As Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 premiered on Sunday, August 3, 2025, anticipation reached its peak. Hosted once again by the iconic Mohanlal, the show promises a blend of drama, emotion, and inspiration. Among the most talked-about contestants this season is playback singer Akbar Khan, whose musical journey has already won the hearts of many in Kerala and beyond.

Advertisment

Who is Akbar Khan?

Akbar Khan is a celebrated playback singer, live performer, and mentor hailing from the Thrissur district of Kerala. With a career that began through television music contests and later expanded into playback singing and mentoring, Akbar's journey is a blend of talent, perseverance, and sincerity.

He came into the limelight through popular reality shows such as Mylanchi and Patturumal. However, his breakthrough came on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Keralam, where his exceptional performances earned him the title of "Best Performer of the Season."

Personal Details about Akbar Khan

Field Details Full Name Akbar Khan Hometown Thrissur, Kerala Occupation Playback Singer, Live Performer, Mentor Education Commerce Graduate Reality Shows Mylanchi, Patturumal, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Keralam Playback Debut Margamkali (Composer: Gopi Sundar) Notable Films Edakkad Battalion 06, Unneesho, Alliyambal TV Role Mentor on Star Singer Season 10 Known For Melodious Voice, Emotional Depth, Relatable Story

Early Life and Struggles

Before achieving recognition, Akbar led a life of struggle and sacrifice. A commerce graduate, he took on various jobs, including working as a JCB driver, to help repay his family’s debts. His openness in discussing his hardships resonated deeply with the public and added authenticity to his persona.

Musical Career

Following his television fame, Akbar entered the Malayalam film industry as a playback singer. His debut song appeared in the movie Margamkali, composed by Gopi Sundar. He later contributed to other films such as Edakkad Battalion 06, Unneesho, Alliyambal, Oh Mulle, and Nira Ravil. Collaborating with well-known music directors like Shaan Rahman and Kailas Menon further solidified his position in the industry.

In addition to playback singing, Akbar became well-known for his unplugged covers and live performances. His soulful voice and deep connection with lyrics have made his stage shows a hit across Kerala and among Malayali communities abroad.

Mentorship Role

Currently, Akbar serves as a mentor on Star Singer Season 10, where he guides aspiring singers with genuine dedication. His deep understanding of various genres, from ghazals and Qawwalis to Carnatic and contemporary Malayalam music, makes him an exceptional coach.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Participation

With his entry into Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 now confirmed, fans are eager to see how Akbar Khan will bring his calm demeanor and musical depth to the high-pressure environment of the Bigg Boss house. His presence promises a unique blend of music and heartfelt storytelling.

Akbar Khan enters the Bigg Boss house not just as a singer, but as a symbol of perseverance, humility, and talent. His musical journey, coupled with his emotional depth, is sure to resonate with both viewers and housemates. As Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 unfolds, Akbar is undoubtedly one of the key personalities to watch.

FAQ

1. Who is Akbar Khan?

Akbar Khan is a playback singer and live performer from Thrissur, Kerala. He rose to fame through reality shows like Mylanchi, Patturumal, and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Keralam.

2. What are some of Akbar Khan’s notable achievements?

He was awarded “Best Performer of the Season” in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Keralam and has sung for films like Margamkali and Edakkad Battalion 06. He is also a mentor on Star Singer Season 10.

3. Is Akbar Khan participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7?

Yes, Akbar Khan is officially one of the confirmed contestants in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7.

4. What makes Akbar Khan popular among fans?

His humble background, soulful singing, and inspiring rise from being a JCB driver to a celebrated singer have made him a fan favorite.

5. What role did music reality shows play in Akbar Khan’s life?

Music reality shows were the turning point in his career. Shows like Mylanchi and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa helped him gain visibility and recognition as a talented sin

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Full List of Contestants, Highlights and What to Expect from this season

Abhilash aka Abhisree: The Inspiring Journey of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Contestant