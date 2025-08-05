Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Full List of Contestants, Highlights and What to Expect from this season

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has officially kicked off, with Superstar Mohanlal returning as host for the seventh consecutive time. The grand premiere episode gave audiences a full-blown spectacle—complete with electrifying performances, a tour of the luxurious new Bigg Boss house, and, most importantly, the reveal of this season's intriguing lineup of contestants. From actors and comedians to influencers and activists, Season 7 promises drama, strategy, and a fierce competition for the title.

Mohanlal Returns as Host

As always, Mohanlal’s warm charisma set the perfect tone for the season. The beloved actor greeted viewers with a grand tour of the redesigned Bigg Boss house and introduced a diverse mix of contestants. His long-standing association with the show continues to be a major attraction, lending credibility and charm to the reality franchise.

Full List of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Contestants

Here is the official list of the 20 contestants who have stepped into the Bigg Boss house:

Best known for his role in Angamaly Diaries, Sarath is a powerful actor with a significant presence in both Malayalam and Tamil cinema.

A model and the widow of late comedian Kollam Sudhi, Renu has recently gained popularity through her social media content.

Nevin Cappresious

A multifaceted personality, Nevin is a fashion choreographer, stylist, pageant coach, and entrepreneur with his modeling agency.

Shaithya Santhosh

A lawyer and digital content creator, Shaithya rose to fame after appearing in Ammayum Makalum with her mother.

Once known for villainous roles, Shanavas has now transitioned into a popular TV hero, with memorable characters like Rudran and Indran.

Sarika is a content creator famed for her bold celebrity interview series Hot Seat, which often sparks online debate.

Munshi Ranjith

Known for his role in the political satire show Munshi, Ranjith is a comedian and TV personality.

Rena Fathima

A 19-year-old influencer popular for beauty and travel vlogs, Rena represents the younger digital-savvy generation.

An actor and influencer, Abhisree has earned acclaim for his roles in serials like Mizhirandilum and Kathodu Kathoram.

A beloved mimicry artist and comedian, Sariga has a strong fan base thanks to her work across stage and screen.

A cricketer, actor, and model, Aryan has appeared in films such as Falimy and 1983, and has also participated in Hindi reality shows.

Anumol

Known for her performance in Star Magic and Surabhiyum Suhasiniyum, Anumol has also won the Kerala State TV award for second heroine.

The first-ever male commoner on the show, Aneesh is a writer, orator, and author of the book En Neram Thuzhanju.

Akbar Khan

A well-known singer, Akbar has performed in shows like Mylanchi and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Keralam and sung for films like Margamkali.

A radio jockey and TV host, Bincy gained fame through The Next Top Anchor for her powerful on-screen presence.

A lawyer and food vlogger known as FC Boy, Oneal is also recognized for his cultural and culinary explorations.

A lesbian couple and cybersecurity analysts, they rose to prominence after a legal battle for their relationship. They are also well-known social media content creators.

A doctor and actress, Binny has appeared in Geetha Govindam and is gearing up for her first lead role.

A model, actress, and entrepreneur, Gizele previously participated in Bigg Boss Hindi. She is half-Malayali and ready to bring her bold persona to the Malayalam version.

Abhilash

While lesser known, Abhilash adds to the mystery quotient of the show and is expected to reveal his game in the coming weeks.

A Diverse Mix for Maximum Drama

Season 7 stands out for its diverse casting—ranging from established actors and comedians to first-time reality TV contestants, content creators, legal professionals, and social activists. This balanced combination is designed to spark intense debates, emotional connections, and, of course, unmissable drama.

The inclusion of a same-sex couple, strong female personalities, and socially aware contestants reflects the show's effort to stay relevant and inclusive, tackling contemporary issues alongside its trademark entertainment.

What to Expect from This Season

With alliances, rivalries, and personal revelations already underway, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 promises to be one of the most compelling editions yet.

Fans can look forward to:

Emotional storytelling and confrontations

Strategic gameplay from experienced participants

Heated debates and weekly tasks

A strong focus on mental strength and social issues

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has officially begun with a bang. The combination of Mohanlal’s hosting brilliance and a star-studded, socially diverse cast ensures high-voltage entertainment. Whether you’re here for the drama, the friendships, or the unexpected twists, this season has something for everyone.

FAQs

Q1: Who is hosting Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7?

Superstar Mohanlal returns as the host for the seventh consecutive season.

Q2: How many contestants are in this season?

There are 20 contestants, including actors, influencers, singers, lawyers, and more.

Q3: Who are the most talked-about contestants this year?

Appani Sarath, Gizele Thakral, Shaithya Santhosh, and the couple Adhila-Noora have already started trending.

Q4: Where can I watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7?

The show airs on Asianet and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Q5: Are there any commoners this season?

Yes, Aneesh TA is the first male commoner contestant on Bigg Boss Malayalam.