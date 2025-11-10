Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Winner: Anumol Lifts Trophy, Beats Aneesh in Mohanlal’s Grand Finale

The curtain has fallen on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 with television actress Anumol emerging as the winner of the Mohanlal-hosted reality show. The much-awaited Grand Finale, aired on Asianet and JioHotstar, saw Anumol take home the trophy, a cash prize of ₹50 lakh (of which ₹42.5 lakh is the final amount after deductions), and a brand-new SUV.

Anumol Wins Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal Declares the Champion

After more than three months of intense competition, drama, and emotions, Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 concluded on a high note. Mohanlal made a grand entry to host the final eviction round, leaving Anumol and Aneesh as the top two finalists.

In the decisive moment, Mohanlal announced Anumol as the winner, while Aneesh, a commoner contestant, finished as the first runner-up. Shanavas secured the second runner-up position, followed by Nevin and Akbar, who were among the Top 5 finalists.

The finale also featured special performances by former contestants, live musical acts by Job Kurian and KS Chithra, and an entertaining comedy skit led by veteran actor Jagadish.

Who Is Anumol – The Winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7?

Anumol, a popular Malayalam television actress, was one of the most talked-about contestants of this season. Known for her outspoken nature, she often made headlines for her comments on moral policing and for being accused of running strong PR campaigns during her stint in the house.

Despite controversies and minimal support from fellow contestants, her strategic gameplay, resilience, and connection with the audience helped her clinch the title. Anumol has now become only the second woman to win Bigg Boss Malayalam, following Dilsha Prasannan, who won Season 4 in 2022.

Aneesh’s Journey: The Commoner Who Won Hearts

The first runner-up Aneesh, a non-celebrity participant, became a fan favorite for his humble attitude and grounded behavior. His journey from being a commoner contestant to reaching the finale was remarkable. Aneesh even made headlines for proposing to Anumol during the final weeks of the show — a moment that divided fans, with some calling it genuine and others labelling it a game tactic.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Highlights: A Season Full of Drama and Controversy

Premiered onAugust 3, 2025, Season 7 introduced 19 contestants, including Anumol, Shanavas, Aryan Kathuria, Sarika, Gizele Thakral, Ranjeet, Rena Fathima, Nora, Adhila, Oneal Sabu, Binny Sebastian, and others. Wild card entrants Jishin, Mastani, Lakshmi, Praveen, and Sabuman later joined the house.

The season witnessed multiple controversies — from heated arguments to sensitive discussions on LGBTQ+ representation. The show made headlines when contestants Noora and Adhila, a lesbian couple, faced homophobic remarks from other housemates. During the finale, Mohanlal fulfilled his promise and invited Noora and Adhila to his home, earning praise for his gesture.

Winners of Previous Bigg Boss Malayalam Seasons

Here’s a quick look at the previous winners of Bigg Boss Malayalam:

Season 1 (2018) – Sabumon Abdusamad

Season 2 (2020) – Suspended due to COVID-19

Season 3 (2021) – Manikuttan

Season 4 (2022) – Dilsha Prasannan (First female winner)

Season 5 (2023) – Akhil Marar

Season 6 (2024) – Jinto Bodycraft

With Anumol’s victory, Season 7 has added another memorable chapter to the show’s history, reaffirming its status as one of Kerala’s most-watched reality television programs.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

The entire season, including the Grand Finale episode, is available for streaming on JioHotstar and through OTTplay Premium, which offers access to multiple OTT platforms such as Discovery+, Zee5, SonyLIV, and more.

