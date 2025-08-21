Bigg Boss Winners List: From Rahul Roy to Munawar Faruqui – Where Are They Now?

As Bigg Boss 19 gears up for its grand premiere on August 24, 2025, anticipation is at an all-time high. Hosted by Salman Khan, the upcoming season brings a unique twist titled “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”, where contestants will hold the reins of power inside the house. While fans are buzzing with speculations about this year’s contestants, it’s the perfect moment to revisit the past winners of Bigg Boss and see how the show shaped their journeys.

Winner list of Big Boss Season 1 to Season 18

Rahul Roy – Season 1 (2007)

The first-ever Bigg Boss champion, Rahul Roy, was already famous for his iconic role in Aashiqui. Known for his calm presence, he has continued working in films and even ventured into production. Seventeen years later, he remains an active name in the industry.

Ashutosh Kaushik – Season 2

Riding high on his Roadies 5 victory, Ashutosh went on to win Bigg Boss 2. After his initial fame, he stepped back from mainstream entertainment. These days, he keeps in touch with fans by creating reels and short-form content on social media.

Vindu Dara Singh – Season 3

Son of wrestling legend Dara Singh, Vindu clinched the Season 3 trophy. Apart from television and films, he also works in theatre. Recently, he appeared in Son of Sardaar 2.

Shweta Tiwari – Season 4

Already a household name with Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shweta Tiwari showcased resilience in the Bigg Boss house. Post her win, she ventured into Bhojpuri films, continued her TV career, and remains one of the highest-paid actresses in Indian television.

Juhi Parmar – Season 5

Known for her role in Kumkum, Juhi Parmar bagged the Season 5 title. While she gradually stepped away from daily soaps, she appeared in projects like Yeh Meri Family before taking a sabbatical in 2021.

Urvashi Dholakia – Season 6

Popular for playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Urvashi emerged as a bold and memorable contestant. Though she isn’t very active on television now, she regularly entertains fans with social media content alongside her twin sons.

Gauahar Khan – Season 7

One of the most iconic winners, Gauahar Khan, impressed audiences with her strong gameplay. Post Bigg Boss, she featured in films and OTT projects. Married to influencer Zaid Darbar, she is now a mother and a thriving digital creator.

Gautam Gulati – Season 8

Remembered for the iconic chant “We love you, Gautam!”, he won Bigg Boss 8 in 2014. While his acting appearances have slowed down, he remains active in reality TV, most recently as a gang leader on Roadies.

Prince Narula – Season 9

The ultimate reality star, Prince Narula, conquered Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Bigg Boss. His stint earned him the title “King of Reality Shows.” Married to actress Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince continues to dominate the reality TV circuit.

Manveer Gurjar – Season 10

As the first commoner to lift the trophy, Manveer’s grounded nature won hearts. From dairy farming to business ventures, he has explored multiple fields. Today, he creates digital content while dabbling in small acting projects.

Shilpa Shinde – Season 11

After her much-publicized exit from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Shilpa bounced back by winning Bigg Boss 11. Known for her rivalry with Hina Khan, she later participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi and has since shifted base to Karjat near Mumbai.

Dipika Kakar – Season 12

Loved as Simar from Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika’s Bigg Boss journey highlighted her bond with Sreesanth. Currently, she is focusing on her health after being diagnosed with liver cancer earlier this year.

Sidharth Shukla – Season 13

A beloved television star, Sidharth’s season remains one of the most talked-about. His bond with Shehnaaz Gill became legendary. Sadly, he passed away in 2021 due to a heart attack, leaving behind an irreplaceable legacy.

Rubina Dilaik – Season 14

Rubina stood tall against her rivals and went on to win Season 14. After exploring OTT projects and reality shows, she is now seen in Pati, Patni Aur Panga with her husband, Abhinav Shukla.

Tejasswi Prakash – Season 15

Already popular with Swaragini, Tejasswi’s Bigg Boss victory took her career to new heights. Post her win, she starred in Naagin 6, appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, and is set to make her OTT debut soon.

MC Stan – Season 16

The rapper’s raw style and quirky one-liners made him a fan favorite. Since winning, MC Stan has stayed away from the limelight, focusing on independent music and a new project with Amazon Prime Video.

Munawar Faruqui – Season 17

From stand-up comedy to acting, Munawar’s career skyrocketed after Bigg Boss. He now juggles music videos, OTT acting projects, and hosting shows like Pati, Patni Aur Panga and Society.

Karanveer Mehra – Season 18

After his comeback on Khatron Ke Khiladi, Karanveer went on to win Bigg Boss 18. He is now busy with music videos and will soon be seen in Omung Kumar’s film Silaa alongside Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb.

From Rahul Roy’s calm charm to Munawar Faruqui’s witty persona, Bigg Boss has created stars who continue to shine long after the show ends. As Season 19 approaches with its new theme, fans are eager to see which contestant will join this prestigious list of winners.

