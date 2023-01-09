Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 Winner Akshay Kelkar

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 is revealed! The show has witnessed its share of drama, fun, and fights. Since day one, the inmates had fights with each other which turned into rivalries on-screen later. The audiences have seen several fights in the show in the past three months. From Rakhi Sawant breaking plates and cups in the house to Prasad Jawade and Akshay Kelkar's physical and verbal spat, a lot has happened.

And the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 is Akshay Kelkar, who got his fame from playing the role of Suresh in a popular TV serial called “Nima Denzongpa." He has been awarded a cheque of INR 5 lakh, a bracelet worth INR 15,00,000, and a certificate.

Bigg Boss Marathi 4 welcomed 16 contestants on board three months ago. Akshay Kelkar debuted on Marathi television by entering BB Marathi. The actor moved into the Bigg Boss’s house and quickly rose to become one of its most powerful players. Bigg Boss Marathi 4 viewers dubbed Akshay the "angry young man." Due to his attitude and nature, Akshay frequently engaged in numerous verbal and physical altercations within the home.

He was one of the contestants that Mahesh Manjrekar criticized the most while they were in the house. He primarily received criticism for picking fights that were violent in nature. Akshay shared a very special bond with Apurva Nemlekar in the house. The duo had a great friendship in the house, but later, for some reason, they both decided to play their game individually.

Regardless of what might have happened, the winner gets everything! The outcome was in Akshay Kelkar's favor this time around. We congratulate him wholeheartedly.