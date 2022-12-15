Bigg Boss Winners and Runners-Up list: Who will win Season 16?

Bigg Boss is probably one of those shows that has the highest TRP. Inspired by a Dutch reality show, the first season aired on the Indian version in 2006. It is produced by Endemol Shine India.



Fans of the show love the raw and spontaneous nature of the show.The conversations of the contestants are uncensored, and the viewers can almost see the celebrities in their most unfiltered versions. The makers of the show say that it is unscripted, but that’s a whole different discussion.



Overall, Bigg Boss has been going on for 15 successful seasons since 2006. The popularity of the show depends a lot upon the contestants invited to take part in it. Right now, updates about the current season, i.e season 16 is always occupying the top position in entertainment news and people are curious about who is going to take the trophy this time!



While we are waiting for the announcement of the winner of Bigg Boss Season 16, let’s look at the winners and runners-up of all the previous seasons. Here’s a list of all the winners and runners up for the 16 seasons of Bigg Boss: