Bigg Boss Season 18 Release Date, Contestants List, Host and More

The buzz surrounding Bigg Boss 18 is already heating up as fans eagerly anticipate the new season of the iconic reality TV series. Known for its dramatic twists, intriguing contestants, and captivating entertainment, Bigg Boss continues to be a major draw for viewers. Discussions about the upcoming season have commenced, fueling excitement across social media platforms and fan forums.

According to recent updates from Khabri on X, preparations for Bigg Boss 18 are well underway. The new season is tentatively scheduled to premiere on Colors TV, with reports suggesting a launch window between late September and early October 2024. This timing aligns with the show's tradition of debuting in the latter part of the year.

Fans are abuzz with speculation about the new lineup of contestants, potential changes in format, and the return of familiar faces. The excitement is palpable as viewers eagerly await official announcements and additional details about the season's participants, themes, and possible surprises.

As the premiere date approaches, anticipation for Bigg Boss 18 continues to grow, promising another thrilling season of reality television that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Big Boss Season 18 Contestants

Here are some of the rumored contestants for Bigg Boss 18:

Shoaib Ibrahim

Sameera Reddy

Maxtern

Purav Jha

Arjun Bijlani

Pooja Sharma

Thugesh

Dolly Chaiwala

Digvijay Singh Rathee

Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu)

Fukra Insaan (Abhishek Malhan)

Sheezan Khan

Dalljiet Kaur

Deepika Arya

Nusrat Jahan

Alice Kaushik

Harsh Beniwal

Surbhi Jyoti

Karan Patel

Rajat Dalal

Isha Koppikar

While the official lineup has yet to be confirmed, these names have already sparked considerable excitement among fans. Everyone is eagerly anticipating who will step into the Bigg Boss house this season.

Bigg Boss Season 18 Release Date and Time

Bigg Boss Season 18 will premiere on October 5, 2024, on Colors TV. The show will air at 10 PM from Monday to Friday and at 9 PM on weekends for "Weekend Ka Vaar." If you prefer to watch online, you can stream the episodes on JioCinema. Salman Khan will be hosting this season, and fans are eagerly anticipating the new theme of "Past, Present, and Future," which will be featured in both the format and house design.

Where to Watch Big Boss Season 18?

Bigg Boss Season 18 Anticipation

Final Verdict

FAQs