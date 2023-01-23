Entertainment

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 winner announced: TV actor Azeem takes away the trophy

Mohammad Azeem wins the Bigg Boss Trophy.
Pratidin Bureau

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 has come to a close with its grand finale. This season's finalists were Azeem, Vikraman, and Shivin; Azeem ultimately won, and Vikraman came in second. The majority of Mohammed Azeem's acting career has been spent in the Tamil television industry. Azeem has been featured in several notable TV shows, including Maya co-starring Vaani Bojan, Kadaikutty Singam, Pagal Nilavu co-starring Shivani Natarajan, Priyamanaval, and Deivam Thandha Veedu.

The sixth edition of the reality TV series hosted by Kamal Haasan was launched on October 9, 2022, with 21 contestants and one wild card contestant. Contestants like ADK, Manikandan, Rachitha, Ayesha, Shanthi, Robert Master, Queency, Dhanalakshmi, Amudhavanan, Kathiravan, Ram, Shrina, Nivashini Maheshwari, Myna Nandhini Asal Kolar, GP Muthu and Janany got evicted from the season. 

The grand finale featured special appearances by popular Tamil actors and also by former contestants. After being handed over the trophy, Azeem said,

“Thank you god and thanks for the people who support me and voted for me. Kamal sir you are my inspiration thanks for you guiding me. With all your blessings, I am standing here and I love you all for giving me this stardom,

A scuffle erupted between ADK and Shivin Ganesan for fifth place in the 'BB Ranking' task, in which the competitors were asked to rank themselves from one to ten. After their initial argument, Azeem and Vikraman got into a heated discussion about who should finish first, with Azeem allegedly resorting to foul language. Over the next weekend, host Kamal Haasan gave Azeem a stern talking-to about his antics.

Although that didn’t go very well, Azeem's performances in the school task, i.e., the Angel versus Demon task, and the Boogasa task, were widely admired. He also shared a special bond with ADK, Manikandan, and Kathiravan. However, he had his share of ugly fights with Vikraman, Dhanalakshmi, and Amudhavanan.

List of Previous winners of Big Boss Tamil

Bigg Boss Tamil

