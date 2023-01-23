Bigg Boss Tamil 6 winner announced: TV actor Azeem takes away the trophy

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 has come to a close with its grand finale. This season's finalists were Azeem, Vikraman, and Shivin; Azeem ultimately won, and Vikraman came in second. The majority of Mohammed Azeem's acting career has been spent in the Tamil television industry. Azeem has been featured in several notable TV shows, including Maya co-starring Vaani Bojan, Kadaikutty Singam, Pagal Nilavu co-starring Shivani Natarajan, Priyamanaval, and Deivam Thandha Veedu.

The sixth edition of the reality TV series hosted by Kamal Haasan was launched on October 9, 2022, with 21 contestants and one wild card contestant. Contestants like ADK, Manikandan, Rachitha, Ayesha, Shanthi, Robert Master, Queency, Dhanalakshmi, Amudhavanan, Kathiravan, Ram, Shrina, Nivashini Maheshwari, Myna Nandhini Asal Kolar, GP Muthu and Janany got evicted from the season.

The grand finale featured special appearances by popular Tamil actors and also by former contestants. After being handed over the trophy, Azeem said,