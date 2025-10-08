Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Voting: Step-by-Step Guide to Save Your Favourite Contestant

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 has officially begun, and the first week has already stirred excitement, drama, and controversy inside the house. Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, the season introduces a fresh theme titled “Onnume Puriyala” (translated as “I Don’t Understand Anything”), dividing contestants into two unique living spaces — Bigg Boss House and Super Deluxe Zone.

While the Super Deluxe contestants enjoy comfort and luxury, those in the regular Bigg Boss House must face daily challenges and limited resources. As the first set of nominations for eviction is announced, fans can now cast their votes online to save their favourite housemates.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Week 1 Nominations

The first week’s nominations brought high tension inside the house, with seven contestants now facing possible elimination. The nominated housemates for Week 1 include:

Diwakar

Kalaiyarasan

Viyana

Aadhirai

Praveen Raj Dev

Praveen Gandhi

Apsara CJ

Diwakar and Kalaiyarasan received the highest number of votes from fellow contestants — 12 and 7 respectively — putting them at the top of this week’s nomination list. With seven names on the eviction radar, it’s now up to the viewers to decide who stays and who leaves.

How to Vote for Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Contestants

Viewers can save their favourite contestants using the official voting methods via JioHotstar Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Option 1: Through JioHotstar App

Open theJioHotstar app on your smartphone or visit the website. Log in using your account credentials. Search for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9. On the show’s page, click on the Vote Now button. Select your favourite contestant from the nomination list. Submit your vote to help keep them safe from eviction.

Inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 House

The house dynamic this season is shaped by the dual-zone concept. Contestants who picked a blue badge before entering the house are placed in the Super Deluxe Zone, equipped with all modern comforts. Meanwhile, those with a red badge are assigned to the traditional Bigg Boss House, where survival is tougher.

The red badge group includes Diwakar, VJ Parvathy, Kani Thiru, Kemy, Aadhirai, Viyana, Praveen Raj Dev, Apsara CJ, Vikkals Vikram, Sabarinathan, and Kalaiyarasan. The blue badge team features Aurora Sinclair, Tushaar, Praveen Gandhi, Ramya Joo, Gana Vinoth, Subhiksha, Nandini, and Kamrudin.

In a recent twist, due to a water scarcity task failure, Tushaar from Super Deluxe was swapped with Viyana from the Bigg Boss House — a move that changed the energy in both zones.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss Tamil 9

Fans can tune in to Bigg Boss Tamil 9 24/7 on JioHotstar, with daily episodes airing on Vijay TV. The weekend episodes, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, feature eviction results, tasks, and highlights of the week.

