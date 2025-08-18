Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Commoners vs Celebrities, Double Houses, and Nagarjuna’s Fiery Hosting

The wait is finally over! Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is set to hit television screens with bigger drama, stronger rivalries, and a never-before-seen concept. With superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni returning as host, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make this season an unforgettable ride for fans.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere Dates

This year, the show will unfold in two phases:

Agnipariksha Pre-Show – August 22, 2025 (JioHotstar)

Main Show Launch – September 7, 2025 (Star Maa & JioHotstar)

The pre-show will serve as a curtain-raiser where commoners face off for limited entry into the main house.

Agnipariksha: The Pre-Show Challenge

For the first time in Telugu Bigg Boss history, a special pre-show called Agnipariksha will be held. Here, 15 commoners will compete in high-energy tasks, but only three winners will secure a spot in the Bigg Boss house alongside celebrities.

Judges for Agnipariksha

The pre-show will be judged by some of the most popular names in Telugu Bigg Boss history:

Navdeep – Actor and Bigg Boss alumni

Bindu Madhavi – Winner of Bigg Boss OTT Telugu

Abijeet – Winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4

House Theme and Season Twist

The Season 9 house will be designed around the Navagraha (nine planets) theme, offering a cosmic and grand atmosphere. The biggest twist? Two separate houses – one for celebrities and another for commoners. Both groups will compete equally for the coveted trophy, setting the stage for fiery clashes and unexpected alliances.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestants

Commoners (15 Contestants)

Anusha Ratnam – Popular Instagram influencer with a strong social media presence. Divya Nikita – Internet sensation, widely known as the “Veg Fried Rice Momo” girl. Shriya – The youngest of the lot, expected to bring innocence and charm. Swetha Shetty – A fitness enthusiast and UK-returned gym coach. Demon Pawan – A controversial influencer with a bold “demon” persona. Prasanna Kumar – A one-legged warrior who inspires with his never-give-up attitude. Dammu Sreeja – Another Instagram star with a flair for drama. Miss Telangana Kalki – A beauty queen carrying the grace of her pageant win. Dalia – A professional gym coach, promising fitness and fire in the house. Priya Shetty – The mysterious contestant whose background is still under wraps. Maryada Manish – A businessman with a larger-than-life personality. Mask Men Hriday – True to his name, he hides behind a mask, raising curiosity. Pawan Kalyan (Army Guy) – A disciplined ex-army man with a no-nonsense approach. Lawyer Prashanth – A sharp and outspoken lawyer, likely to argue his way through tasks. Shakib – Known as social media’s “favorite bad boy”, he brings controversy to the table.

Celebrity Contestants in Talks

Alongside commoners, some familiar names from the Telugu entertainment industry are expected to enter the celebrity house. The rumored list includes:

Celebrity Contestants (12 Contestants in Talks)

Alekhya Pickles Chitti Ramya – Known for her quirky brand collaborations. Deepika – Popular television actress. Debjani – Recognized face in Telugu serials. Kavya – Another TV actress expected to add glamour. Tejaswini – Small-screen favorite with a strong fan base. Shiva Kumar – A familiar TV actor known for versatile roles. Ritu Chaudhary – TV actress with years of industry experience. Kalpika Ganesh – Actress with bold opinions and an outspoken nature. Sumanth Ashwin – A young Tollywood actor ready to test his reality TV game. Sai Kiran – Popular TV actor with a loyal following. Emmanuel – Jabardasth comedian, sure to bring laughs. Saket – A playback singer with a melodious charm.

What to Expect This Season?

With double houses, celebrity vs commoner dynamics, and the Navagraha theme, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promises more drama, strategy, and entertainment than ever before. Add Nagarjuna’s sharp hosting skills to the mix, and fans are guaranteed a rollercoaster season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is gearing up to be one of the most exciting seasons in the show’s history. The Agnipariksha pre-show will intensify the competition from day one, while the dual house concept ensures new rivalries and entertainment. With Nagarjuna’s fiery hosting and a mix of fresh faces and seasoned celebrities, fans can expect a season full of twists, surprises, and non-stop drama.

