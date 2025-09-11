Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestants List 2025: Full Details of Celebrities and Commoners

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 premiered on September 7, 2025, bringing back host Nagarjuna Akkineni and introducing a brand-new twist—the “Double House” theme. For the first time in the Telugu version, the show has divided its participants into two groups: commoners stay in the main lavish house, while celebrities occupy a comparatively less luxurious house, referred to as “tenants.”

This season promises extra drama, rivalry, and entertainment, with a balanced mix of popular celebrities and fresh commoner faces. Let’s take a look at the full list of contestants, along with their careers, backgrounds, and what makes them stand out.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestants 2025: Full List with Profession and Background

Contestant Name Profession / Background Known For Sanjjanaa Galrani Actress & Model Films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada (Bujjigadu, Dandupalya 2) Suman Shetty Actor & Comedian Debut in Jayam (2002), Nandi Award winner Thanuja Puttaswamy TV Actress Mudda Mandaram, Mounaragam Flora Saini (Asha Saini) Actress Stree, Gandii Baat, Rana Naidu Jabardasth Emmanuel Comedian Comedy show Jabardasth Rithu Chowdary Actress, Anchor, Influencer Serials like Gorintaku, Suryavamsam Bharani Shankar TV Actor Baahubali cameo, 30+ serials Shrasthi Verma Choreographer & Actress Worked in Pushpa 2, Jailer, Rangasthalam Ramu Rathod Folk Singer & Dancer Viral hit Ranu Bombayi Ki Ranu Srija Dammu Social Media Influencer Dance, short films, 1.5L+ Instagram followers Priya Shetty Influencer, Doctor (by profession) Finalist in Bigg Boss Agnipariksha Demon Pawan Fitness Model & Influencer Anime fan, fitness content Harita Harish YouTuber (Comedy & Skits) Known for bold and humorous content Kalyan Padala Ex-Indian Army Soldier, Influencer “Soldier Kalyan,” Agnipariksha Maryada Manish Entrepreneur, Startup Co-founder Ex-CEO of Fello, Forbes 30 Under 30

Celebrity Contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 9

1. Sanjjanaa Galrani

A model and actress, Sanjjanaa is known for her bold roles in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. She rose to fame with Bujjigadu (2008) and earned praise for Dandupalya 2 (2017).

2. Suman Shetty

A veteran comedian who made his debut with Jayam (2002), winning the Nandi Award. He has since acted in over 100 films across Telugu and Tamil cinema.

3. Thanuja Puttaswamy (Thanuja Gowda)

Television actress best known for her role as Parvathi in Mudda Mandaram. She has also appeared in Mounaragam and several Kannada serials.

4. Flora Saini (Asha Saini)

An actress with over 80 films to her credit, Flora is remembered for her role in Stree and her bold web series appearances in Gandii Baat and Rana Naidu.

5. Jabardasth Emmanuel

A comedian who shot to fame with the popular show Jabardasth. He is admired for his quick wit, expressive acting, and catchphrases.

6. Rithu Chowdary

An actress, anchor, and influencer from Hyderabad, Rithu started as a host on Star Maa Music before starring in serials like Gorintaku and Suryavamsam.

7. Bharani Shankar

A TV actor who has featured in over 30 serials and played diverse roles, including a part in Baahubali. Known for comic and anti-hero portrayals.

8. Shrasthi Verma

A choreographer turned actress, she trained under Jani Master and has worked on big projects like Pushpa 2, Rangasthalam, and Jailer.

9. Ramu Rathod

A folk singer and dancer from Telangana, famous for his viral hit Ranu Bombayi Ki Ranu. A member of the Banjara Lambadi community, he fuses tradition with modern rhythms.

Commoner Contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 9

1. Srija Dammu

A social media influencer and dancer from Andhra Pradesh, she enjoys a strong following with 1.5 lakh Instagram fans.

2. Priya Shetty

Another influencer from Kurnool, Priya gained recognition as a finalist in Bigg Boss Agnipariksha, the special auditions round.

3. Demon Pawan

A fitness model and anime enthusiast from Tanuku, West Godavari district. Known for his passion for workouts and strong online presence.

4. Harita Harish

A YouTuber popular for comedy skits and blunt humor. He made waves during Agnipariksha auditions and has already stirred drama inside the house.

5. Kalyan Padala

A former Indian Army soldier, widely called “Soldier Kalyan.” Post-service, he turned into a motivational figure and influencer.

6. Maryada Manish

Co-founder of the fintech startup Fello and featured in Forbes 30 Under 30. With a strong finance background and sharp mindset, he brings strategy to the game.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Fans can watch Bigg Boss Telugu 9 daily episodes on Star Maa, while 24/7 live coverage is available on JioHotstar for OTT viewers.

What Makes Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Special?

Double House Theme : First time in Bigg Boss Telugu, commoners are “owners” of the main house while celebrities stay in the smaller “tenant” house.

Diverse Contestants : From influencers and YouTubers to established actors, comedians, and even an ex-army soldier, the mix is set to create explosive interactions.

High Drama Potential: With strong personalities like Flora Saini, Jabardasth Emmanuel, and Maryada Manish, viewers can expect plenty of clashes, bonding, and entertainment.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has already started on a high note, with its fresh celebrity vs. commoner format keeping fans glued to screens. From Sanjjanaa Galrani’s bold presence to Soldier Kalyan’s inspiring journey, and from Flora Saini’s star power to Demon Pawan’s youthful energy, this season promises to be one of the most unpredictable yet.

