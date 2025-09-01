Bigg Boss 19 – Look Back at the Longest-Staying Contestants in Bigg Boss History

Bigg Boss is one of India’s most popular reality shows, known for its high drama, unexpected twists, and contestants who capture the nation’s attention. While eliminations are part of the game, only a few participants have managed to stay in the house for an exceptionally long time. These long stays often indicate strong fan support, resilience, and strategic gameplay.

In Bigg Boss 19, the competition has been intense with contestants facing new twists and challenges. Fans are closely watching who can survive the pressure and make it to the 100-day mark, showcasing endurance and strategy like the veterans of previous seasons.

In this article, we look at the contestants who created records by spending 90+ and 100+ days inside the Bigg Boss house across different seasons.

Top Contestants Who Spent the Longest Time Inside Bigg Boss House

Contestant(s) Season Days Stayed Rubina Dilaik 14 142 Munawar Faruqui 17 105 Vivian Dsena 18 105 Tanisha Mukerji / Gauahar Khan / Sangram Singh / Ajaz Khan 7 104 Shweta Tiwari 4 97 The Great Khali 4 97 Ashmit Patel 4 97 Rajeev Paul 6 96

Top Contestants Who Spent 100+ Days

These participants stood out for surviving more than 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house:

1. Rubina Dilaik

Season: 14 | Days Stayed: 142

Rubina Dilaik emerged as one of the strongest contestants of BB14, winning hearts with her strategic gameplay and emotional resilience, ultimately winning the season.

2. Munawar Faruqui

Season: 17 | Days Stayed: 105

The stand-up comedian impressed audiences with his calm demeanor and wit, managing to survive intense conflicts while maintaining his popularity throughout BB17.

3. Vivian Dsena

Season: 18 | Days Stayed: 105

Vivian Dsena showcased his charm and adaptability in BB18, forming strong bonds with housemates and proving his consistency and endurance in the house.

4. Tanisha Mukerji

Season: Not specified | Days Stayed: 100+

Tanisha Mukerji was praised for her calm yet strong presence in the house, handling conflicts intelligently and winning the audience’s admiration for her grace under pressure.

5. Gauahar Khan

Season: 7 | Days Stayed: 105+

Gauahar Khan made a mark in BB7 with her bold personality and strategic gameplay, navigating rivalries and alliances effectively to remain in the house for over 100 days.

6. Sangram Singh

Season: 9 | Days Stayed: 100+

Wrestler Sangram Singh impressed viewers with his strength, discipline, and calm demeanor, using his experience to survive intense situations inside the BB9 house.

7. Ajaz Khan

Season: 8 (Halla Bol Spin-Off) | Days Stayed: 100+

Ajaz Khan became known for his fiery attitude and confrontational gameplay, keeping the audience hooked while enduring over 100 days of Bigg Boss drama.

Contestant(s) Season Days Stayed Notable Achievement Rubina Dilaik 14 142 Winner of BB14, holds the record for the longest stay in Bigg Boss history. Munawar Faruqui 17 105 Winner of BB17, stayed the entire season. Vivian Dsena 18 105 Completed a full season run, finalist of BB18. Tanisha Mukerji / Gauahar Khan / Sangram Singh / Ajaz Khan 7 104 All four stayed until the extended grand finale week.

What Counts as a Long Stay in Bigg Boss?

Most seasons of Bigg Boss last between 90 and 120 days. Surviving the full journey means staying till the grand finale, which is no easy feat considering weekly eliminations, nominations, and competitive tasks.

100+ days inside the house usually means the contestant has reached the finale week.

90+ days indicates a strong performance and survival despite constant challenges.

Contestants Who Stayed 90+ Days

While they didn’t cross 100 days, these contestants had remarkable journeys:

Contestant(s) Season Days Stayed Remark Shweta Tiwari 4 97 Winner of BB4, one of the earliest long-stay champions. The Great Khali 4 97 Finalist known for his massive presence and popularity. Ashmit Patel 4 97 Reached the final week, strong fan support. Rajeev Paul 6 96 Lasted almost the entire season, was eliminated close to the finale.

Interesting Observations and Trivia

Rubina Dilaik remains the only contestant to cross 140 days, making her the longest stay in Bigg Boss history.

Season 7 was unique with multiple contestants—Tanisha, Gauahar, Sangram, and Ajaz—staying 104 days, making it one of the most competitive finales.

Shweta Tiwari set the benchmark early in Season 4 by staying 97 days and winning the show.

Contestants like Sumbul Touqeer (BB16), though not listed here, created a milestone by being the youngest contestant to stay 100+ days.

Record Highlights

Longest stay overall: Rubina Dilaik (142 days, BB14)

Most contestants in finale week (over 100 days): Bigg Boss 7 (Tanisha, Gauahar, Sangram, Ajaz)

First woman to win after 90+ days: Shweta Tiwari (97 days, BB4)

Spending more than 90 days in the Bigg Boss house is a sign of resilience, strong audience connection, and clever gameplay. While many contestants exit within weeks, only a handful have crossed the 100-day mark, with Rubina Dilaik holding the record. As newer seasons arrive, fans eagerly watch to see who will set the next record inside the most-watched reality TV house in India.

