Bigg Boss 19 Contestants List 2025: Full List of 10 Confirmed Participants

With just days to go for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19, excitement among fans has reached its peak. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial yet massively popular reality show is set to return on August 24, 2025, with a star-studded lineup that promises high drama, entertainment, and glamour.

Advertisment

This season has already been making headlines with unexpected names joining the house. The latest confirmed additions are Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, and journalist Nayandeep Rakshit, adding a mix of glamour, digital influence, and media expertise to the show.

Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed Contestants

1. Gaurav Khanna

A well-known television actor admired for his versatile performances, Gaurav is expected to bring maturity and strong gameplay to the Bigg Boss house.

2. Baseer Bob (Baseer Ali)

Popularly known as Baseer Bob, the reality TV star and youth icon is famous for his fiery personality and competitive spirit, making him one of the most talked-about contestants.

3. Payal Gaming

One of India’s leading gaming influencers, Payal, represents the digital creator community. Her entry adds a fresh, youthful vibe to the season.

4. Nayandeep Rakshit

A senior journalist and entertainment writer, Nayandeep’s presence in the house is expected to bring sharp insights and candid opinions.

5. Shafaq Naaz

The television actress, known for her strong roles and expressive acting, is ready to test her patience and adaptability in the reality format.

6. Ashnoor Kaur

Beloved by fans since her child artist days, Ashnoor Kaur is now a rising star in the entertainment industry. Her charm and popularity make her a strong contender.

7. Awez Darbar

The renowned choreographer and social media influencer joins the house, promising fun, energy, and viral dance moments.

8. Nagma Mirajkar

Another popular digital star and Awez’s partner, Nagma, brings glamour and relatability to the lineup. Fans are excited to see her dynamic presence in the house.

9. Hunar Hali

Television actress Hunar Hali is set to showcase her real personality on the show, beyond the roles she has played on-screen.

10. Siwet Tomar

Actor and model Siwet Tomar adds charm and freshness to the contestants’ mix.

11. Mridul Tiwari (Fan Vote)

A popular YouTuber, Mridul, enters the Bigg Boss house with a massive fan base backing him. His presence adds digital entertainment and relatability.

12. Shehbaz Badesha (Fan Vote)

Known from Bigg Boss 13 and for being Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz brings a fun-loving, witty personality that fans already adore.

13. Abhishek Bajaj

A TV and film actor, Abhishek, started his career as a model in Delhi. With his dashing looks and acting skills, he’s expected to be one of the most talked-about male contestants this season.

14. Khank Waghnani

Reality show enthusiast and a familiar face from Roadies and Splitsvilla, Khank is outgoing, bold, and known for making strong connections in reality TV circles.

15. Zeeshan Quadri

Writer-actor-filmmaker from Bihar, Zeeshan, is best known for scripting Gangs of Wasseypur. His sharp mind and storytelling instinct could make him a mastermind in the house.

Who Declined Bigg Boss 19?

In other buzzworthy news, Kirak Khala officially turned down the offer to participate in Bigg Boss 19. Speaking exclusively to Siasat.com, she shared:

“Yes, it’s true that I declined Bigg Boss 19. I truly appreciate that they approached me, and it was exciting to be considered. But due to certain personal reasons, I had to say no.”

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Date

Mark your calendars! The much-anticipated Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on August 24, 2025, on Colors TV and JioCinema. With Salman Khan back as host, fans can expect power-packed weekends, celebrity drama, and new twists.

With a perfect blend of actors, influencers, gamers, and journalists, Bigg Boss 19 is shaping up to be one of the most dynamic seasons yet. The confirmed lineup has already generated buzz across social media, and with Salman Khan at the helm, fans can brace themselves for a season filled with controversies, entertainment, and unforgettable moments.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Commoners vs Celebrities, Double Houses, and Nagarjuna’s Fiery Hosting