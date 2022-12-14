Deepika Padukone’s Costume in ‘Besharam Rang’ Sparks Controversy

A controversy has sparked over the new released song of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Besharam Rang’ from their upcoming film ‘Pathaan’.

Amid the controversy, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has made his objection to the song clear adding that he is not sure if the film will be allowed to be released in the state.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said, “The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. Actress Deepika Padukone who supports ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ is in the song of the film #Pathan. The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, we will consider whether or not to allow the film to be released in Madhya Pradesh.”