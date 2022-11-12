'It’s a Girl!': Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Welcome Their First Child

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child. The adorable B-Town couple welcomed a baby girl, on Saturday (November 12).

Bipasha, 43, and Karan, 40, welcomed their newborn after six years of their marriage. They tied the knot in 2016, after almost a year of dating. It was in August that the couple announced that they are expecting their child.

Ever since the duo announced her pregnancy, Bipasha has been posting some lovely photos and videos on social media.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover came close to each other during the shooting of the 2015 film 'Alone'. After dating for some time, the couple got married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. Later, the couple co-starred in the web series 'Dangerous'.