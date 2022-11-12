Assam: 6-Member Dacoit Gang Arrested in Cachar

A gang of six dacoits have been arrested in Assam’s Cachar district on Saturday.

The gang of dacoits was caught red-handed while they tried to rob a house at Lakhipur in Cachar.

Meanwhile, various sharp weapons including a handmade pistol have been seized from their possession.

The arrested dacoits have been identified as Nikson Khasia, Sajia Ahmed, Naibur Rahman, Arif Uddin, Ainul Islam and Rinku Das.

A case has been registered against them and they are currently being interrogated by the Lakhipur Police.