Assam

Assam: 6-Member Dacoit Gang Arrested in Cachar

The gang of dacoits was caught red-handed while they tried to rob a house at Lakhipur in Cachar.
6 dacoits arrested in Assam's Cachar
6 dacoits arrested in Assam's Cachar
Pratidin Time

A gang of six dacoits have been arrested in Assam’s Cachar district on Saturday.

The gang of dacoits was caught red-handed while they tried to rob a house at Lakhipur in Cachar.

Meanwhile, various sharp weapons including a handmade pistol have been seized from their possession.

The arrested dacoits have been identified as Nikson Khasia, Sajia Ahmed, Naibur Rahman, Arif Uddin, Ainul Islam and Rinku Das.

A case has been registered against them and they are currently being interrogated by the Lakhipur Police.

Also Read
Domestic Help Found Dead In Guwahati
Dacoits
handmade pistol
Lakhipur Police

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com