Bison OTT Release Date (Tentative): Here’s Why Mari Selvaraj–Dhruv Vikram’s Sports Drama Faces a Streaming Delay

After a strong theatrical run during Diwali 2025, Mari Selvaraj’s sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, is gearing up for its digital debut. The film’s post-theatrical streaming rights have been acquired by Netflix, but its online premiere has been strategically delayed to avoid clashing with other big OTT releases.
As per industry sources, Bison Kaalamaadan is now expected to stream on Netflix from November 21, 2025, though an official announcement is still awaited.
Why the Delay in Bison’s OTT Release?
According to reports, Netflix has opted to stagger its Diwali lineup to ensure each major title gets ample visibility. With the Netflix premiere of Dude scheduled for mid-November, the platform reportedly decided to space out its releases, leading to a short delay for Bison.
While fans were initially expecting the Dhruv Vikram-starrer to arrive sooner, the new timeline positions Bison Kaalamaadan as the next major Tamil release on Netflix once Dude completes its initial run.
Bison Kaalamaadan: Storyline and Inspiration
Directed byMari Selvaraj, Bison Kaalamaadan is inspired by the real-life journey of kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan, an Arjuna Award recipient. The film follows a small-town boy’s rise from humble beginnings to the national kabaddi stage, exploring themes of ambition, resilience, and social identity.
Unlike conventional sports dramas, Bison delves deeper into the politics of class, caste, and community within the sporting world. Mari Selvaraj, known for his grounded and socially conscious storytelling, blends raw realism with emotional depth, making Bison a powerful yet personal tale.
Cast and Crew
Bison Kaalamaadan boasts a stellar ensemble cast, headlined by:
Dhruv Vikram as the titular kabaddi player
Anupama Parameswaran
Pasupathy
Rajisha Vijayan
Ameer
Lal
Behind the camera, the film’s technical excellence adds to its impact. Nivas K. Prasanna’s evocative score complements Esil Arasu’s cinematography, which captures the grit and vibrancy of rural life. The movie is co-produced by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, continuing Selvaraj’s collaboration with socially driven production houses.
Dhruv Vikram’s Transformative Role
For Dhruv Vikram, Bison Kaalamaadan marks what he calls his “real debut”, as the role demanded years of preparation and physical training. His portrayal of a determined athlete confronting personal and social barriers has earned widespread critical praise.
Critics have lauded Dhruv for delivering a nuanced, emotionally charged performance that balances intensity with authenticity. The film’s success has cemented his status as one of the most promising young actors in Tamil cinema.
Box Office Success and Audience Reception
Since its theatrical release, Bison Kaalamaadan has emerged as both a critical and commercial hit, grossing over ₹45 crore in 25 days domestically and ₹55 crore worldwide within its first 10 days. Viewers appreciated its blend of sports action and social commentary, while Dhruv and Mari Selvaraj’s collaboration was hailed as a creative milestone.
When and Where to Watch Bison Online
OTT Platform: Netflix
Expected Streaming Date: November 21, 2025 (Tentative)
Languages: Tamil, Telugu, and other regional dubs
Genre: Sports Drama
Until an official confirmation arrives, fans are advised to keep an eye on Netflix’s official channels for the premiere announcement.
Why You Should Watch Bison on OTT
Based on the real-life journey of kabaddi star Manathi Ganesan
Mari Selvaraj’s masterful storytelling blending sports, identity, and emotion
Dhruv Vikram’s most powerful performance to date
A visually stunning and socially rooted Tamil film experience
Bison Kaalamaadan isn’t just a sports movie — it’s a celebration of perseverance, self-belief, and the underdog spirit. With its tentative Netflix release set for November 21, 2025, the Mari Selvaraj–Dhruv Vikram collaboration promises to captivate OTT audiences just as it did in theatres.
