'Black N White' Withdrawn From Theatres, Now Available on CND Play

Assamese film 'Black N White' has been officially withdrawn from theatres across the state and the film will now be available on CND play, an OTT platform.

In a press conference organized at the Guwahati Press Club, actor Ravi Sarma and producer Rohit Sharma announced that they have withdrawn the movie from all halls and now the same will be available on CND play.

The reason behind the decision they cited was due to the bad show timings in many locations even after good response from the audience.

During the press meet producer Rohit Sharma said, "We will make the movie available for everyone at their own convenience. Now there will be no clash of time and location. Someone staying outside Assam can also watch the movie without any inconvenience."

"We are also planning local screening in remote areas where anyone can contact. We will try our best to make it available", he added.