Bloody Daddy Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor's Film is a Thrilling Blend of Kabir Singh and Farzi's Sunny

Performances and Direction

Shahid Kapoor delivers a commendable performance as Sumair, effortlessly blending the intensity of Kabir Singh with the street-smartness of Sunny. His portrayal of Sumair showcases finesse in dialogue delivery, expressions, and action sequences, making him a captivating character throughout the film. Kapoor's evolution as an actor is evident, and "Bloody Daddy" is undoubtedly one of his best works to date.

Ronit Roy shines as Sikander Choudhary, the calm and calculated antagonist who adds an air of menace to the narrative. His portrayal stands out from the typical psycho baddie, leaving the audience in awe of his controlled yet terrifying demeanor. Rajeev Khandelwal impresses as a tough cop sharing the screen with Kapoor, proving his ability to hold his own against a powerhouse performer. Diana Penty's portrayal of a newbie cop adds depth to the film, while Sanjay Kapoor brings an entertaining element as Hamid, filling the void of a rowdy baddie.